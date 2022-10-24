Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout launches crime-based podcast

Maci launched a “Chattanooga-based” crime podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout can now add podcast host to her list of accomplishments.

Maci has been sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2009, when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before graduating to the now-defunct Teen Mom OG.

The 31-year-old mom of three has also appeared on several spinoffs, including The Next Chapter, Family Reunion, and Girls’ Night In.

Now, the longtime MTV star will be putting her talents to use elsewhere when she launches her podcast later this month.

Taking to Instagram, Maci made the announcement over the weekend, in a post she captioned, “Welcome to Expired 🎙🎧 A Chattanooga based crime cast by @macideshanebookout & @nataliezpost Our first episode will drop 10/31.”

Maci also included a photo of herself and her podcast co-host, Natalie Gard, whom she met at a minor league baseball game.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout announces Chattanooga-based crime podcast

Like Maci, Natalie is also a PCOS advocate and also hosts the midday show on their local Chattanooga, Tennessee radio station, Hits 96.

The podcast will focus on true crime stories, and in the comments section of Maci’s IG post, she clarified to a fan that it’s being called Chattanooga-based because she and her co-host live there, and they’ll also be discussing crimes in their hometown.

On her TikTok, Maci’s co-host Natalie teased the crime cast last week when she shared a video with text that read, “Starting a NEW crime podcast. & you’ll never guess who my co-host is…”

Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Other Teen Mom cast members who have podcasts

Maci is among several other moms and dads from the Teen Mom franchise who have tried their hands at podcasting. Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry has made a career out of podcasting after announcing her departure from the show earlier this year. Kail launched her own podcast network, KILLR, and currently hosts three podcasts: Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, and Barely Famous.

Kail’s ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, also co-hosts a podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads. Another Teen Mom 2 alum, Ashley Jones, hosts the I Need Wine podcast, and Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd hosts Think Loud Crew alongside her sister and their mutual friend.

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 fame also gave podcasting a shot, hosting The Jenelle Evans Podcast, which hasn’t recorded any new episodes since January 2022 and only released three episodes in total; this, after her podcast, GirlS**t, never came to fruition.

Maci’s podcast is set to launch on Halloween and will focus on the Angel Bumpass case, so if you’re into true crime, stay tuned.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.