Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is engaged to Jaylan Mobley!

Leah, best known for her time on Teen Mom 2 for over a decade, has accepted Jaylan’s marriage proposal.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in September 2021 after Leah initially denied rumors that she was romantically involved with anyone.

After taking some major steps together as a couple – including Jaylan purchasing a home for Leah and her daughters and Leah reciprocating the gesture with a puppy for Jaylan – the pair has decided to take the next big step: getting married.

Leah shared the exciting news with PEOPLE, revealing that Jaylan popped the question on Friday night during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica. After enjoying a dinner prepared by their own private chef, Leah and Jaylan took a stroll along the beach; that’s when Jaylan asked for Leah’s hand in marriage.

As if the dinner and romantic beach walk weren’t enough of a romantic gesture, Jaylan proposed with a custom 4.7-carat diamond engagement ring. The massive sparkler was designed by Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.

Leah Messer on engagement to Jaylan Mobley: ‘It feels amazing’

Leah, who will become a bride for the third time, told the publication, “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

For his part, Jaylan added, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

Leah claims that she “knew something was going on,” but didn’t speculate that it was a beachfront marriage proposal, adding that she “had no idea it was going to be like this.”

Jaylan, admittedly “nervous,” planned the proposal for months: “I’ve been thinking about this for at least two to three months,” he says. “I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating.”

Jaylan also admitted that pulling off such a feat required a team, sharing, “A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life.”

The West Virginia Army National Guard First Lieutenant noted that he and Leah intend to break the news to her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, once they arrive back home in West Virginia.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star is ‘excited about it all’

This will mark the third marriage for Leah. Her first marriage to Corey Simms, with whom she shares 12-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, ended after less than a year. Leah’s second marriage to Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Addie, lasted three years, from 2012 to 2015.

Leah added of her engagement to Jaylan, “I’m looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us — our families coming together, the kids we’ll bring into this world together, growing businesses together. It’s very open, but I’m excited about it all.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.