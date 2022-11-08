Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Jade Cline says she’ll be a college graduate ‘by next year’

Jade says she’ll graduate from college next year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Jade Cline is headed back to college.

Jade has shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2018, when she joined the cast of Young and Pregnant. In 2019, Jade became Jenelle Evans’ replacement on Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle was fired by MTV.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched Jade graduate from cosmetology school and work towards opening her own business.

Jade made her dreams come true, and she now owns and operates Mane & Marble Hair Studios in Greenwood, Indiana. She touts her business on Instagram as “Specializing in Blondes, vivids, & extensions.”

However, Jade isn’t done setting goals for herself – the MTV star recently took to Twitter to announce that she recently registered for college classes.

On Monday, November 7, Jade tweeted to her followers that she “honestly missed” school and was registering for college courses.

“I’ll be a college graduate by next year Yall,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

As viewers watched, Jade and her fiance, Sean Austin, got engaged this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and are planning an October 2023 wedding. Jade is hopeful that she’ll receive her degree before she and Sean tie the knot.

“I’m so happy I can go back and finish my degree ! & hopefully before my wedding I’ll have my diploma!” she added.

When one of Jade’s curious Twitter followers asked whether she was going to open her own hair salon, she explained that she’s already had one for over four years.

Jade also explained, “I did a year of college at ISU straight out of high school and then came back to Indy & did a year part time. I finished my semester right before I gave birth, then decided to go to beauty school. Now I’m finishing my degree I started!”

The reality TV star and mom to Kloie didn’t specify which degree she is pursuing, however.

Jade’s hard work and determination have paid off

Last year, Jade shared with her fans that her dreams were “coming true” as she began building Mane & Marble. “Not because I wished for it, but because I worked for it,” Jade added, making it clear that she worked hard to achieve her goal.

Before opening Mane & Marble, Jade was operating her Hair Slayed by Jade business out of a small salon loft. She’s built financial security for herself and her family and has proven that hard work and dedication can make dreams come true.

