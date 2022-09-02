Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cory Wharton shares update on daughter Maya’s health

Cory and Taylor Selfridge’s daughter Maya is a “warrior” after all she’s faced in her two months of life. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cory Wharton updated his fans on the health of his and Taylor Selfridge’s youngest daughter, Maya.

Cory and Taylor welcomed their second child together, Maya Grace, on June 1. As Monsters and Critics reported, Maya was born with a congenital heart disease known as Tricuspid Atresia, which affects the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle.

At just six days old, Maya underwent open heart surgery for the extremely rare disease and recovered well. However, Maya’s condition will require her to undergo two more surgeries, with her next one scheduled for next month.

Cory took to Instagram to update his 1.4 million followers on the status of his youngest daughter’s health. He included an adorable snapshot of Maya smiling as she posed in a white headband and crocheted white onesie.

“Maya Update 🖋: She turns 3 months old today 👏🏽, I wanna say thank you to the CHD heart community ❤️, everyone has sent us tons of messages and uplifting words thank you guys 🙏🏽,” Cory began his caption.

Next, Cory explained that Maya would require two more open-heart surgeries, with the next planned for October, with the subsequent surgery not scheduled to occur until Maya is four years old. He also noted that the infant recently battled COVID-19.

Cory Wharton’s 3-month-old daughter Maya battled COVID-19, prepares for second open-heart surgery

“Maya is so strong every day she amazes me,” his caption continued. “This girl‘s already gonna have two heart surgeries completed and beat Covid she’s a warrior. Love you Maya 😘.”

Many of Cory’s fans took to the comments section, including several of his former castmates from The Challenge.

Cory’s former The Challenge castmates send well wishes for Maya

Johnny Devenanzio, who goes by Johnny Bananas, showed his soft side and wrote, “She’s beautiful man ❤️🙏”

Another The Challenge alum, Ashley Kelsey, noted Maya’s resemblance to her mom, Taylor, and one of her grandparents: “All I see is Taylor’s dad every time I see her! hahaha she’s [sic] his and Taylor’s twin!” Cory’s ex and baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares his 5-year-old daughter Ryder, agreed.

Tori Deal sent love to Maya while The Challenge OG, Mark Long, left a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

In addition to Ryder and Maya, Cory also shares his 2-year-old daughter Mila with Taylor. Cory has traded in his playboy lifestyle for his role as a dad to his three daughters, a role he takes very seriously, and it suits him well.

