Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd shares photos from posh bridal shower

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd enjoyed an elegant bridal shower alongside her friends and family over the weekend.

Cheyenne and her fiance, Zach Davis, are getting hitched at the end of the month in a swanky, black-tie wedding on September 29.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach popped the question last year during Cheyenne’s baby shower while she was still pregnant with the couple’s now 1-year-old son, Ace.

Ahead of tying the knot, Cheyenne had one last wedding-related soiree to fit into her calendar before becoming Mrs. Davis.

The Teen Mom OG alum took to her Instagram over the weekend to share two carousel posts with plenty of photos from the stunning event.

For her bridal shower, Cheyenne was absolutely glowing in her ensemble for the affair — a white, one-shouldered dress with a high slit that hugged her in all the right places.

She paired her dress with white heels with an ankle strap and wore her long hair down and parted in the center, accessorizing with large, white gold hoops.

Cheyenne Floyd shares photos from her elegant bridal shower

In one of the photos, Cheyenne posed in the center among six of her friends and was joined by her mom and sister in another outdoor shot in which Cheyenne held up her glass of champagne and made a kissy-face for the camera.

The beautifully appointed shower included an outdoor gazebo and round tables decorated with gold chairs. Cheyenne’s party planners left no detail unattended and hired caterers for the fancy shindig. Light-up marquee letters spelled out “Mrs. Davis” near the pool, along with a photo of Cheyenne and Zach.

Cheyenne captioned her post, “Yesterday was filled with so much love, laughter and enough lingerie to last me a lifetime 🤪”

Cheyenne shared another post to her IG, which she captioned, “My bridal shower was absolutely stunning and I can’t wait to share more photos! One of the highlights was the flower bar by @viola 💜 our [guests] loved this & got to take home some treats!”

Guests took home matchbooks with a black-and-white photo of Cheyenne and Zach on them and were treated to posh sofas surrounded by floral arrangements.

Teen Mom co-stars will attend Cheyenne and Zach’s black-tie ‘adult-only’ wedding

With only weeks until her and Zach’s wedding, Cheyenne has been trying to tie up all the loose ends involved with often stressful wedding planning. Last month, she revealed that her wedding site got hacked, throwing a wrench into the works.

They got the issue smoothed over, and now, Cheyenne can sit back and relax as she awaits her big day — and big it will be, as she and Zach expect nearly 300 guests, including many of her reality TV co-stars, past and present.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.