Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd says she’s ‘freaking out’ about sharing her storyline

Cheyenne’s upcoming storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has her feeling “nervous.” Pic credit: MTV

The premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is right around the corner, and Cheyenne Floyd says her upcoming storyline has her feeling “nervous.”

Cheyenne will join the cast of The Next Chapter alongside seven other moms from the Teen Mom franchise. Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are no longer filming, but the casts will combine for the new spinoff premiering next Tuesday, September 6.

Ahead of its debut, Cheyenne talked about her storyline in the upcoming inaugural season, and she has a lot of monumental things happening in her life, both good and bad.

The MTV star recently spoke with Pop Culture about the highs and lows that have her “really freaking out” as she anticipates The Next Chapter’s debut.

Cheyenne told the outlet, “It’s like I’m at this weird point of my life where I’m experiencing these huge, monumental, life-changing moments.”

Despite plenty of good happening in her life — she’s engaged to Zach Davis, they’re set to tie the knot later this month, they’re building a home, and they welcomed their first child together, 1-year-old Ace, last year — she also experienced what she considers “one of the lowest times of [her] life.”

Cheyenne Floyd ‘nervous’ to share storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“But I’m also going through maybe one of the lowest times of my life, so it’s keeping that balance,” Cheyenne continued. “And I think on this season, this is the most nervous I have ever been in all of my MTV world of shows, that I’m the most nervous for this season. Ever.”

However, Cheyenne, a self-described “open book,” was hesitant to share some of her personal life with The Next Chapter viewers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“It’s raw and it’s real and it involves our children and our lives, and it’s the fear of ‘are we sharing too much? Is the transparency not going to be taken with grace?’ And I think this is the first time where I feel like I have to ask the viewers for grace while you’re watching it because this is as raw as it gets. And I’m freaking out. I’m really freaking out.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, part of Cheyenne’s upcoming storyline will tell how she was shot at while driving with her kids Ryder and Ace in the car, understandably a tough topic to share publicly.

Cheyenne wants to be ‘honest’ with Teen Mom viewers about her life

Despite her storyline being tougher to share than in past seasons, Cheyenne said she still wants to be “honest with everybody about what’s really going on in our lives” and hopes that she and her family “made the right decision on telling [their] truth.”

You can watch Cheyenne’s interview in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.