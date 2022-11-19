Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus confirms she’s single once again

Briana and Bobby Scott are no longer an item. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Following a months-long relationship with former MTV security guard Bobby Scott, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus has confirmed that she’s a single woman once again.

During Briana’s time on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched her failed relationships with her former fiance Javi Gonzalez and her ex-boyfriend, John Rodriguez.

This season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana revealed her boyfriend, Bobby, who she met while filming Teen Mom Family Reunion.

However, on Friday, November 18, Briana divulged that she had regained her single status.

Briana recorded an Instagram Live video from her car, shared by the fan account Teen Mom Shade Room. In the clip seen below, Briana shared her current relationship status.

After telling her followers that she plans to relocate from Florida to Texas, she answered a curious fan who asked about her dating life.

Briana DeJesus confirms she’s single but ‘not ready to mingle’

“No, I’m single,” Briana told her followers. “I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle. I wanna stay single for some time. Um, I don’t think that I ever gave myself time to be a single. I think I jumped into, um, situations pretty quickly without, like, reevaluating the situation. I feel like I fall in love with people’s potential and not necessarily the person.”

Briana told her fans that she must also heal and take care of herself before jumping into another partnership.

Briana’s relationship with Teen Mom security guard Bobby Scott came at a cost

There have been rumors circulating that things were over between Briana and Bobby. But now, fans and critics can put that rumor to rest since she’s confirmed their breakup.

Briana and Bobby’s relationship was unconventional, costing some MTV employees their job. Apparently, MTV doesn’t tolerate cast members and the crew engaging in romantic relationships.

According to a source, “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

In August 2022, Briana told Page Six that her relationship with Bobby was her “first real, mature” one. At the time, Briana had a different outlook on life.

“I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with purpose,” Briana shared. “I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers will see more of Bobby this season, as their relationship was still new during filming.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.