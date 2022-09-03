Ashley announced her pregnancy on social media. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones is expecting her second child.

There’s plenty of drama happening behind the scenes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter ahead of its September 6 debut.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ashley and her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, were involved in a scuffle that turned physical, also involving their moms, Tea Chapple and Roxanne DeJesus.

Ashley and Briana each took to their Instagram Stories over the weekend to hurl accusations at each other. In one of Briana’s IG slides, she let it slip that Ashley was expecting another child.

“I was going to keep this underwraps because that is apart of the nda we all signed and also bc I am going to press charges,” Briana wrote in one slide before outing Ashley’s pregnancy news.

“I tired to spare u extra grief knowing that ur pregnant now but I am going to stand by what is right,” she wrote.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones confirms pregnancy after Briana DeJesus outs her

Following Briana’s admission, Ashley took to her own IG Stories to clear the air… and hurl some more insults Briana’s way while she was at it.

Ashley confirmed her pregnancy: “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.”

She didn’t stop there, though – Ashley fired back at Briana and mocked the time she contracted an STD from her ex and baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, which played out during an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Ashley mocks Briana for contracting an STD from baby daddy Luis Hernandez

Ashley bashed Briana when she continued, “But did you not get an std by the same man who you asked to sign over parental rights 😅😅 loser. You said you could count how many times he’s seen your child on one hand, I hope you counted how many pills you took to clear up that coochie ❤❤”

This will mark the second child for Ashley and her husband, Bar Smith, who is presumably the father of her unborn child. The couple already shares a 4-year-old daughter, Holly. The news comes on the heels of Bar’s recent arrest as a “fugitive from another state” where he’s currently serving time behind bars in Nevada and being held without bail.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.