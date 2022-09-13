Teen Mom: The Next Chapter spoiler: Jenelle Evans ‘fed up’ David Eason doesn’t have a job

Jenelle makes her cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and complains about David not working. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans will make her Teen Mom cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of The Next Chapter and she’s not afraid to bash her husband, David Eason.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle will appear on an episode of TMTNC alongside Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Jenelle decided last-minute to attend Briana’s lawsuit victory party in Orlando, Florida earlier this year and signed a contract allowing MTV to film her appearance on the show.

In a new clip released ahead of Episode 2, Jenelle gets candid about her marriage to David and complains about him not working while she’s “providing for everyone.”

Jenelle is greeted by Jade and Briana — despite Jade voicing that she was apprehensive about being friendly towards her — as she arrives at the party.

While Jade did Jenelle’s hair, they are joined by Briana and her BFF Shae, who ask how Jenelle has been doing. Jenelle admits that life’s been “good, well, not really” before delving into some personal beef she has with her husband of nearly five years.

Jenelle Evans ‘fed up’ with David Eason not working on the next Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“Yeah, me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. But, I mean, it’s just on and off and it’s just the fact that, you know — I don’t care if I share this with any of you either — but it’s just the fact that you know, he doesn’t, which everyone knows, he doesn’t have a job. And it’s like I’m sitting here providing for everyone for years and it’s still the same way. So I’m just like, I’m so fed up, and I’ve been giving him like the cold shoulder, not really talking to him.”

Briana was empathetic towards Jenelle’s woes and told her to forget about her problems for the night and enjoy herself. And it looks as though she took Briana’s advice. Later in the clip, Jenelle is seen on the dance floor with the rest of the guests, drink in hand, having a good time.

Will Jenelle’s cameo appearance on TMTNC boost ratings for the franchise?

With ratings at an all-time low for Episode 1 of TMTNC, it’ll be interesting to see if Jenelle’s temporary return to the franchise will boost viewership. The premiere episode of TMTNC only brought in 203,000 live views, making it one of the least-watched episodes in franchise history.

To put that number into perspective, when Jenelle was still a cast member on the now-defunct Teen Mom 2, the show was bringing in an average of 900,000 viewers per episode.

Jenelle is arguably one of the most controversial moms to come from the Teen Mom franchise, perhaps what has boosted her popularity. Since parting ways with MTV in 2019 — after being fired for David’s actions, namely killing their dog, Nugget — Jenelle still has millions of followers on social media.

On Instagram, Jenelle is followed by 3.1 million, she’s got 2.7 million followers on TikTok, 265,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and another 1.4 million Facebook followers. Jenelle’s appearance has been highly anticipated among Teen Mom fans, so be sure to tune in tonight to see how it all plays out.

