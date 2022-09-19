Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Maci Bookout strikes a stunning pose in purple and blue

Maci looked radiant in recent photo, showing off her fashionable side. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout of Teen Mom fame showed off her fashionable side and her glowing complexion as she posed for a recent photo.

One of the OGs from the Teen Mom franchise, Maci has been sharing her storyline with MTV viewers since 2009 when she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant.

Later graduating to Teen Mom OG, then filming for the spinoffs Family Reunion and The Next Chapter, Maci has continued to share her life with her fans, both on and off camera.

Her drama with her ex and first baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, took up most of her storyline on Teen Mom OG. But, since Ryan and his family were fired from the franchise, she’s focused more on her family with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Maci has literally grown up before Teen Mom viewers’ eyes over the last 13 years. Maci has come a long way and a recent photo of the MTV star revealed her impressive glow-up.

Shared by a Teen Mom fan account on Instagram, Teen Mom Talk, the photo showed a smiling, healthy-looking Maci posing pretty for a picture as she stood in front of an elevator.

Maci Bookout looks radiant as she strikes a pose in ombre top

In the snap, Maci wore her long, blonde hair half up with a twisted ponytail on top of her head. She sported a flowy, long-sleeved ombre top with purple and blue hues and elastic at the wrists. Maci’s top had a plunging yet tasteful V-neckline that extended into a crisscross design over her chest.

Maci paired her cotton candy-inspired top with a pair of dark-washed jeans and accessorized with geometric-shaped necklaces and a bunch of pastel-colored bracelets on one wrist. Her makeup palette perfectly complemented her outfit, completing the colorful look.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Maci’s storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Since Ryan Edwards is out of the picture, Maci’s storyline has instead focused on her marriage to Taylor and their busy lives as they raise their three kids.

This season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci’s storyline showed her and Taylor tricking their kids, Bentley, 13, Jayde, 7, and Maverick, 6. Maci and Ryan told the kids they were headed out to dinner and that Bentley would be in charge of babysitting his younger siblings for the first time.

However, Maci and Taylor set up hidden cameras before leaving and instead of heading out to dinner, ordered takeout and ate in their adjacent garage while watching the kids the entire time.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.