Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Maci Bookout speaks on relationship with Ryan Edwards and his parents

Maci dished on her current relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards. Pic credit: MTV/@mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout is speaking out about the current status of her relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards.

Maci has shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2009, beginning on 16 and Pregnant, then graduating to the now-defunct Teen Mom OG.

Much of Maci’s storyline focused on her tumultuous relationship with her son Bentley’s father, Ryan, who struggled with addiction for most of his time on the show.

Ryan, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents Larry and Jen Edwards, were fired from the Teen Mom franchise last year.

Since then, Maci’s storyline has focused on her life with her husband Taylor McKinney and their three kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick.

With the latest spinoff, The Next Chapter, currently underway for its first season, Maci recently sat down with Too Fab to discuss her relationship with Ryan and whether he’s still a part of her and Bentley’s lives.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout says she doesn’t have a relationship with Ryan Edwards

According to Maci, she and her baby daddy haven’t been in contact at all in recent years: “Ryan and I have not, we truly have not had a relationship at all for years, probably four years.”

She added, “I don’t have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don’t see each other, don’t talk to each other.”

Talking about filming prior seasons of Teen Mom OG with Ryan as a major part of her storyline, Maci admitted that it made things “awkward” and “weird.”

“So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it’s like, I find it awkward that I’m talking about somebody that I don’t talk to,” Maci shared. “Like, that’s weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship.”

Maci Bookout is on good terms with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry Edwards

Teen Mom OG viewers will likely remember last year’s reunion episode that nearly turned physical when Maci and Taylor sat across from Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

It looked as though their relationships might never be mended, but Maci said that although they don’t get along like they once did, their relationship is better than it was when they left the reunion.

Maci noted that her relationship with Ryan’s parents is genuine and not forced and says that’s she’s good with the “comfortable space” they’re in now.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.