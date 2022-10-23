Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer stylish and happy after broken engagement

Leah looks better than ever following her split from Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Leah Messer of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter looks happy and healthy amid her breakup with Jaylan Mobley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Leah and Jaylan ended their engagement just two months after announcing they were planning on tying the knot.

Since going public with their breakup, Leah has remained mostly tightlipped on social media and hasn’t shared much content with her 2.9M followers on Instagram.

However, that changed when Leah took to the social media platform to share a car selfie, and she’s never looked better.

For the snap, Leah posed from inside her car, placing one hand behind her head as she smiled for the camera, showing off her latest cosmetic procedure, veneers.

Leah’s newly-dark locks were worn down in loose waves that extended past her shoulders. The mom of three’s makeup was impeccable – she sported neutral shades and added a pop of color with dark pink lips and matching blush.

Leah Messer looks happy and healthy following breakup with Jaylan Mobley

The 30-year-old MTV star wore a floral and paisley-printed peasant top with billowy sleeves and a tastefully low-cut neckline. She kept her accessories simple, opting for silver hoop earrings, a delicate cross necklace, and a wristwatch.

Naturally, Leah’s followers couldn’t help but take to the comments section to let her know how fabulous she looks.

Reporter Evan Real told Leah she looked “So pretty” while another gushed, “You look happy, healthy and unbothered. 😍 great combinations plus beautiful.”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“DATS Da WAY TO SHAKE DEM HATERS OFF!💯💪🏽💅🖕🏽,” wrote another one of Leah’s supporters.

Leah’s behavior under fire by Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers following split from Jaylan Mobley

Although Leah appears to be happy and unbothered now, she found herself on the receiving end of criticism not too long ago.

Shortly after news of her and Jaylan’s split broke, Leah took to IG Live where she recorded a video alongside some of her friends. Critics bashed Leah’s friends for allowing her to make a “fool of herself” in the video, in which she seemingly appeared intoxicated.

She then came under fire when critics believed she used the N-word in the video. However, her sister Victoria vehemently denied the accusations, telling Leah’s detractors, “Y’all are dumb with all this bulls**t! She would never use that word, ever!!!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.