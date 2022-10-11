Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley split 2 months after engagement

Leah and Jaylan are headed their separate ways two months after getting engaged. Pic credit: @leahmesser and @jaylan_mobley/Instagram

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her partner Jaylan Mobley have decided to split.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jaylan popped the question to Leah in August 2022 during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

Although it looked as though Leah and Jaylan were smitten with each other and had everything going for them, behind the scenes, their relationship unfolded.

Leah and Jaylan each took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news in a joint statement that they also shared with multiple news outlets.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” their joint statement began. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X❤️ Thank you, Leah and Jaylan,” they concluded.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley split

The pair began dating in August 2021 and went Instagram official with their romance the following month.

Leah and Jaylan invested a lot into their relationship. Jaylan purchased a home for himself and Leah as well as her three daughters Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, whom she shares between her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. Leah reciprocated the favor when she bought a dog for Jaylan.

Jaylan even took things a step further when he purchased “forever promise” rings for Leah’s girls and Leah even admitted that she was open to the possibility of having kids with Jaylan. Before proposing to Leah, Jaylan also reached out to her exes, Corey and Jeremy, to get their blessings.

Leah was briefly married to Corey, twins Ali and Aleeah’s father, from 2010 to 2011, and Jeremy, Addie’s father, from 2012 to 2015.

Leah and Jaylan’s love story continues to play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have questioned whether Leah and Jaylan moved too fast in their relationship. Neither Leah nor Jaylan have given a reason for their split, but they’ve both scrubbed each other’s photos from their Instagram accounts.

Jaylan first made his Teen Mom debut alongside Leah in Season 1 of Family Reunion. With Season 1 of TMTNC currently underway, Leah and Jaylan’s romance will continue to play out as part of her storyline.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.