Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Jaylan Mobley moves out of his and Leah Messer’s house following split

Jaylan has moved his belongings out of the West Virginia home he shared with Leah Messer. Pic credit: MTV

Now that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer has split from Jaylan Mobley, he has moved out of the home they once shared.

Just two months after getting engaged, Leah and Jaylan have gone their separate ways, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The former couple invested a lot into their relationship since going public with their romance in September 2021.

Jaylan purchased a home with Leah, where they were living with Leah’s three daughters, 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and 9-year-old Addie.

However, since announcing their split earlier this week, Jaylan has reportedly moved out of the spacious West Virginia home he and Leah were sharing.

Per TMZ, sources say that just days after announcing their split, Jaylan began moving his things out and is living in a new apartment about 45 minutes away.

Jaylan Mobley moves out of home he shared with ex-fiancee Leah Messer

Photos shared by the source show a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway of Leah’s home, and other photos show Jaylan unloading boxes from his U-Haul and moving them into his new place.

According to the outlet, Leah and her three daughters will remain in the sprawling home, which boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 6,000 square feet. Jaylan and Leah purchased the 1994-built home for $499,000, and it sits on nearly a half acre of land and includes a finished basement with a game room and a sauna.

Neither party has spoken on the reason for their split, but they issued a joint statement which read, “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. Thank you, Leah and Jaylan.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter exes Jaylan and Leah invested a lot into their relationship

In addition to their shared home, Leah also bought Jaylan a dog named Blue during their time together, and Jaylan purchased “forever promise” rings for Leah’s daughters.

Jaylan proposed in August 2021 with a stunning, custom-designed, 4.7-carat diamond engagement ring while they were in Costa Rica celebrating their one-year dating anniversary.

Critics feared that Jaylan and Leah were moving too fast in their relationship, and some even speculated that Jaylan was using Leah for her fame. Just last month, Leah took aim at the critics and defended her man, telling her naysayers, “If he was in it for the fame, believe me, at this point he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.