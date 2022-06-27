Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Jade Cline sizzles in blue string bikini for boat day with Sean and Kloie

Jade Cline’s curves took center stage during a boat day with her family. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline showed off the results of her head-to-toe plastic surgery during a boat day with her baby daddy Sean Austin and their daughter Kloie.

Jade underwent extensive surgery in 2021, including 360° liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift, which played out during her time on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Jade suffered in agonizing pain for hours following her surgery. But now, it looks as though Jade’s struggles were worth it.

Jade Cline’s curves put on display in blue string bikini

The 25-year-old MTV star took to her Instagram Stories to kick off the week, sharing footage from a boat day she enjoyed alongside Sean Austin, their daughter Kloie, and Jade’s BFF Chau, who viewers know from Teen Mom 2 as well as Teen Mom Family Reunion.

For her first boomerang video, Jade shared footage of Chau giving a peace sign to the camera as Kloie walked around the boat, with Sean at the helm.

Next, Jade held the camera close to accentuate her glowing skin amid the bright sun, showing off her ample cleavage in a form-fitting, blue bikini. Jade alternated wearing her platinum blonde locks in a high ponytail and down and went makeup-free for her day on the water.

Jade’s curves were accentuated by her blue string bikini top with a behind-the-neck halter-tie, showing off some major underboob. Her top stretched across her abundant décolleté in another snap as she gave a kissy-face to the camera, tilting her head as she stood before Chau, who rocked a neon yellow, pink, and purple bikini.

For another video slide, Jade set the footage to Childish Gambino’s Feels Like Summer, showing Kloie seated on Sean’s lap as they steered the boat.

Jade is currently filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jade didn’t specify whether the footage was from a personal day or if it was captured by MTV’s cameras for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which is currently in production.

Jade and her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Briana DeJesus recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage from a camping trip they took. Along for the journey were their TMTNC castmates Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, and Amber Portwood.

Teen Mom 2 alum Ashley Jones was missing from the footage, who told fans she couldn’t make the trip due to a scheduling conflict. Also missing from the cast were Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry and Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee.

Kail was upfront with her fans, revealing that she turned down the opportunity to film for TMTNC, while Mackenzie claimed that MTV ghosted her and she’s been ignored by her former castmates.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.