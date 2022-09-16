Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Jade Cline and Sean Austin enjoy PDA-filled moment on the lake

Jade and Sean are doing better than ever and enjoyed some couple time at the lake. Pic credit: @jadecline_ and @sean.luc.austin/Instagram

Newly engaged Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple Jade Cline and Sean Austin cozied up together for a boat day on the lake.

Teen Mom fans first met Jade and Sean in 2018 when they joined the cast of Young and Pregnant. They’ve faced plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, including drug addiction, and have done their fair share of breaking up and making up.

Ahead of their appearance on the newest Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, Jade confirmed her and Sean’s engagement — the third for the couple.

After Sean checked himself into and completed an intensive rehab program, his and Jade’s relationship has been better than ever.

Showing off their love for each other, Jade recently shared a carousel post to Instagram, including herself and Sean enjoying some alone time on the lake.

In the first slide, the couple packed on the PDA as they shared a kiss while seated on a boat. Jade wore a zebra-print swimsuit and covered up with a fuzzy blanket, wearing her long, blonde hair half up. Sean donned a cozy white hoodie and showed off his thick beard as he and Jade engaged in a smooch.

The second pic showed Sean smiling as he looked into the distance, while Jade made a gasping expression, also looking off to the side.

Jade captioned her post, “Been through hell and back, glad to say we made it 💕 find someone you can just be yourself with 💘 lol @ the second pic.”

Sean and Jade profess their love for each other

Sean took to the comments to proclaim his love for Jade and their 4-year-old daughter, Kloie: “@jadecline_ I love you 😘 you and Kloie are my EVERYTHING ♥️❤️♥️”

Jade reciprocated the love and replied, “@sean.luc.austin LOVE YOU BBY.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade has been involved in some drama already and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has only aired two episodes in its inaugural season.

The Teen Mom 2 alum came under fire for befriending her predecessor, Jenelle Evans, during Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party. However, Jade claimed there was no beef between her and Jenelle and defended her actions.

Additionally, Jade defended her BFF Briana, who got into a physical scuffle with Ashley Jones during filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Jade called Ashley a “bully” and said she was “disgusted” that Ashley spat in Briana’s face.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.