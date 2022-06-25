Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus share behind-the-scenes footage from new series

Jade and Briana each shared behind-the-scenes footage during filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 castmates and BFFs Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus shared footage with their fans as they filmed for the upcoming combined-cast spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, MTV confirmed the new show, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. In addition to Jade and Briana, Ashley Jones and Leah Messer will join the cast, also representing Teen Mom 2.

From the Teen Mom OG cast, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood will make an appearance.

Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus share behind-the-scenes footage while filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Over the weekend, Jade and Briana each took to their respective Instagram Stories, where the ladies shared some pics and behind-the-scenes footage from filming.

For her part, Jade shared a boomerang shot of herself and Briana smiling and giving kissy faces to the camera. She captioned it, “@_brianadejesus ilyyy.”

In her next slide, Jade shared another boomerang, this time showing off a pair of pink cowgirl boots that she claimed Briana “made” her wear as she hoisted her feet onto a golf cart for a journey to an unspecified location.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories, where she showed boomerang footage of a cameraman with his equipment facing her.

Next, Jade shared a boomerang of herself posing alongside some of the moms from the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci, Amber, and Catelynn. The group looked to be having a blast as they stopped to take a pic with Jade.

Jade also shared some footage from inside a country line-dancing bar where she says she was camping “in the middle of nowhere” with the rest of the girls from the cast. The video revealed that Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer was also in attendance for the girls-only camping trip.

TMTNC promises a new format and a combined cast from Teen Mom OG, 2

Jade recently opened up about the new TMTNC spinoff, telling her Instagram followers that the new combined-cast show will be “amazing.” She said that the format for TMTNC will be “way different than what it’s always been and you get to know us all so much better.” And although Jade was unsure of a premiere date for TMTNC, she did promise that “a lot is coming this year.”

Briana also recently chimed in, explaining how filming works in the Teen Mom franchise. Briana told her Twitter followers that the show’s executive producer, Larry Musnik, doesn’t put up with the moms refusing to film, and if they do, she said he’ll “be on the first flight to go see u and have a meeting lol.”

Another cast member from the franchise, Cory Wharton of Teen Mom OG, also shared behind-the-scenes footage while filming recently. Teen Mom viewers are in for a new surprise with a combined cast and a revised format that is scheduled to premiere soon, as it’s currently in production… stay tuned.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.