Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans gush over ‘favorite couple’ Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn and Tyler have accrued plenty of fans and support over their 16-year relationship. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s relationship has stood the test of time and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are here for it.

The couple met in 2005 while they were teenagers in seventh grade and recently celebrated their 16th anniversary. They joined the Teen Mom franchise in 2009 during Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant as 16-year-olds expecting their first child.

Their story touched viewers’ hearts as they placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their second child, daughter Nova, in January 2015 and married that August. They’ve since welcomed two more daughters, Vaeda and Rya.

Catelynn and Tyler are the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who have lasted, and their fans are impressed with their staying power.

Catelynn recently shared a sweet post on Instagram of herself and Tyler posing on the water, which she captioned, “I ❤️ youuuu 😜😂 @tylerbaltierramtv.”

Teen Mom fans gush over Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra sharing their love for each other

The duo smiled big for the camera in the first shot, looking happy and healthy as ever. In the second slide, donning her signature purple hair, Catelynn jokingly licked Tyler’s face for a silly snap.

Tyler was the first to comment on the post, telling his wife, “Love you more! 🤣😘

Many of Catelynn’s 4.2M IG followers also took to the comments section to dote on her and Tyler’s love story.

Kenneth Niedermeier of 90 Day Fiance fame commented, “True love,” while social media influencer Dawson Day wrote, “Great picture,” tagging both Catelynn and Tyler.

Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

“You guys are adorable ❤️,” read another comment from an adoring fan, while others wrote, “Couple goals 🙌,” and “The cutest couple ever🥰🥰🥰.”

The longtime lovers joined the cast of the latest Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, alongside seven of the other moms from the franchise.

Catelynn and Tyler’s storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

So far this season, their storyline has focused on raising their daughters Nova, Vaeda, and Rya as well as some health issues. Catelynn underwent surgery for a cyst while Tyler was scheduled for a vasectomy but backed out at the last minute during the ride to the hospital.

Although Tyler backed out the first time, he told his IG followers earlier this year that he finally “took one for the team” and went through with the procedure, putting an end to his and Catelynn’s hopes of welcoming a son into their family.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.