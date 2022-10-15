Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially homeowners

Cheyenne and Zach recently closed on their new home. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are officially homeowners.

Cheyenne and Zach – who tied the knot earlier this month – have been busy lately. Between filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, raising their two kids, Ryder and Ace, and their professional careers and endeavors, the couple has found time to build their first home together.

Taking to social media to announce the exciting news, Cheyenne and Zach revealed that they picked up the keys to their forever home this week.

Cheyenne tweeted to her followers on Friday, October 14, “Picking up the keys to our new house today,” before Zach took to Twitter where he tweeted, “Officially a homeowner! We did it @itskcheyenne.”

Cheyenne then took to her Twitter feed again, where she retweeted Zach’s tweet and added a couple of her own. Another one of Cheyenne’s tweets read, “Today was a good day.. I’m still in shock that we got our forever home today we did it @zachtdavis.”

In their Instagram Stories, Cheyenne and Zach continued to share some more details about their new home. Zach shared a screenshot of their house keys sitting on the closing table next to a pile of paperwork and captioned it, “Let’s go @cheynotshy !!!!!”

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis close on their newly-built home

Cheyenne re-shared a friend’s IG Story in which they videoed her, Zach, and their 1-year-old son Ace inside their new digs.

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis close on their newly-built home

Cheyenne re-shared a friend’s IG Story in which they videoed her, Zach, and their 1-year-old son Ace inside their new digs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

The video showed the newlyweds standing in their kitchen, with modern black cabinetry and white countertops with recessed lighting, white tile flooring, and plenty of natural light.

As Cheyenne and Zach’s friend panned the camera, a view of their high windows could be seen, giving viewers a sneak peek at their gorgeous home. The home’s white walls were given an elegant touch with black industrial railings on the staircase.

In another IG slide, Zach shared the flooring company arriving to install their new flooring and thanked the company for arriving at their front door the moment they got their keys.

Cheyenne and Zach talk moving during Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In November 2021, Zach shared a post to Instagram of himself and Cheyenne at their homesite which he captioned, “Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss down some dirt and built a home.”

This season on TMTNC, Cheyenne and Zach discussed their desire to move, especially after their frightening car shooting ordeal. Wanting to move their kids to a more family-friendly neighborhood, the couple made their dreams come true when they built their own home.

The happy news comes on the heels of Zach’s recent sentence – stemming from a DUI charge, the Teen Mom OG alum will serve 120 days behind bars and is due to turn himself him by November 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.