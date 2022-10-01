Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married, here’s what we know

Cheyenne and Zach are officially husband and wife. Pic credit: @z.terrel/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis have officially tied the knot!

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cheyenne and Zach became husband and wife on Thursday, September 29, in a swanky, black-tie affair.

The couple teased that their wedding would be a “big” one, and they weren’t lying. Cheyenne, Zach, and plenty of their wedding guests shared snippets of their over-the-top, special day on social media.

Cheyenne’s father, Kyle Floyd, took to his Instagram to share quite a few snaps from his daughter’s big day. In one post, Kyle posed alongside the bride and groom for an outdoor photo.

The pic revealed Cheyenne’s beautiful wedding gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, cinched waist, and long train. She wore her hair in an elegant updo, and a veil cascaded over her shoulders.

Cheyenne’s floral bouquet consisted of all white flowers, mainly white roses, and her bridesmaids wore black gowns and carried matching bouquets. Cheyenne’s 5-year-old daughter Ryder, who served as the flower girl, matched her mom in a white gown of her own and looked like a princess with her floral headband.

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially husband and wife

Zach opted for a white tuxedo jacket with black detailing, a white dress shirt with a black bow tie, black pants, and black patent-leather shoes.

Taking to her IG Stories, Cheyenne shared a guest’s photo, showcasing the dinner menu for the black-tie affair’s reception. A two-course meal was offered, followed by dessert. Guests enjoyed sea scallops with butternut squash puree, kale, and lemon caper cream for their first course.

The second course consisted of a choice of a beef filet or sea bass and wedding cake was offered as the dessert. The event was hosted at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Pic credit: @prettyboyfloyd3 and @cheynotshy/Instagram

In a thoughtful (and pricey) gesture ahead of saying “I do,” Zach sent 50 dozen white roses to Cheyenne to her bridal suite. The ring bearers — Cheyenne and Zach’s son Ace and their nephew — rode into the nuptials in miniature, motorized Lamborghinis upon a reflective aisle that mimicked glass.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy and @z.terrel/Instagram

Cheyenne’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmates flew to California for her wedding to Zach Davis

In attendance for the soiree were some of Cheyenne’s fellow Teen Mom castmates, including Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout and Ryan McKinney, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, and Gary Shirley.

Catelynn shared a group shot on her Instagram which she captioned, “We da f**king best 😂🤣 had sooo much fun celebrating LOVE ❤️ It was a beautiful day and I cried the whole damn time 😭.”

The crew looked elegant in the photo, all of them dressed to the nines. Leah and Maci opted for green gowns while Jade showed off some leg in her printed gown with a high slit. Catelynn opted for a black dress with a deep V-neck.

For the guys, Gary looked dapper in his dress shirt, pants, and suspenders while Jaylan rocked a suit and bow tie, Sean opted for an all-black ensemble paired with black Vans, and Tyler wore head-to-toe black.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.