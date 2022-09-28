Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are getting married this week

Cheyenne and Zach will tie the knot later this week. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are tying the knot this week.

Zach proposed to Cheyenne last year during her baby shower while she was still pregnant with their now 1-year-old son, Ace.

Since announcing their engagement last year, Cheyenne has stayed busy between planning their wedding, raising her kids, and filming for several Teen Mom shows.

With their wedding date fast approaching, Cheyenne took a moment of her busy schedule to share a laidback post on Instagram ahead of her and Zach’s nuptials.

Posing on a boat for a carousel post, Cheyenne captioned her IG share, “just two kids that fell in love 🖤 can’t wait to marry you this week.”

In the first pic, Zach stood behind Cheyenne, cozying up to his bride-to-be as he put his arms around her neck. Cheyenne grabbed one of Zach’s arms and both of them gave big smiles to the camera.

Teen Mom couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis getting married this week

In a slide right, Zach put out his arms to either side, looking excited as Cheyenne continued to smile and pose for the sweet pic.

Cheyenne and Zach’s swanky, black-tie affair will be an adults-only wedding, and is scheduled to take place this Thursday, September 29. The wedding will have a formal theme, with guests required to wear tuxedos and floor-length dresses, and will be followed by a “completely unplugged ceremony and reception.”

Cheyenne and Zach’s son Ace will serve as a ring bearer for the soiree along with two of his cousins and Ryder will serve the role of flower girl. According to Cheyenne, all of her castmates from the Teen Mom franchise have been invited to the affair, although it’s unclear whether MTV’s cameras will capture her and Zach’s big day.

Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding will be ‘big’

Admittedly, the wedding is going to be “big,” as Zach put it – their guest list was approaching 300 guests during their planning.

Cheyenne enjoyed a bachelorette weekend in July which had the MTV star feeling “appreciative, emotional, & overwhelmed” and she recently celebrated with a posh bridal shower hosted by her friends and family.

It won’t be long now before Cheyenne trades in her current surname Floyd and becomes Mrs. Davis.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.