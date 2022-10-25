Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmates meet up in California to film the reunion

Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood pose on the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

The moms from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter met up in California over the weekend to film the reunion for Season 1.

Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is still airing on MTV, and now the reunion special has been taped.

Eight of the moms from the franchise — including the now-defunct Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 — joined the cast of TMTNC, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline.

Most of the moms took to their Instagram Stories over the weekend to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from filming the reunion.

Briana took to her IG Stories to share a photo of herself sipping on a frozen Starbucks drink with MTV’s production crew seen behind her. In another slide, Briana gave a peace sign to the camera as she snapped a selfie in front of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Reunion sign.

Ashley Jones posed for a serious and elegant selfie, seated on a comfy couch, clad in a hot pink patterned dress and silver jewelry.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jade Cline took to her IG Stories to share a few impromptu shots as well. In the first one, Jade stuck out her tongue and held up a peace sign as she posed with a large group behind her, including her BFF Chau, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd and her son Ace, Amber Portwood, and Kiaya Elliott of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Jade captioned the group photo with a gif that read, “Family.”

Jade shared another shot, this time making funny faces alongside Maci Bookout for a fun outtake that she captioned, “Sisters always.”

Leah Messer shared a friend’s IG Story depicting herself on TV as she filmed her reunion segment from the famous curved stage.

Teen Mom cast enjoys a Beverly Hills getaway

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Jade and her fiance Sean Austin met up with her castmate and BFF Briana in Beverly Hills over the weekend. Now it’s clear the group was in town to film the reunion.

The air date and time for the reunion haven’t been released yet, so stay tuned as details become available.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.