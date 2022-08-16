Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Briana DeJesus teases storyline, says she ‘moved out’

Did Briana move out of the home she shares with her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus hinted that she has moved out of the home she shares with her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany.

When Briana first joined Teen Mom 2, she was living in an Orlando, Florida apartment with her two daughters, Nova and Stella, as well as Roxanne and Brittany DeJesus.

Eventually the family moved out of the apartment and into a townhome that Briana purchased for her mom and sister. Most Teen Mom 2 viewers recognize Briana’s end-unit townhome, as seen in the photo below.

Briana has voiced that she bought the house for Roxanne and Brittany and didn’t intend to live there permanently. She had plans to move in with her ex-fiance, Javi Gonzalez, and even said she was relocating to Texas at one point, but it seems those plans were thwarted.

Briana recently announced her new relationship with former Teen Mom security guard Bobby Scott, so perhaps things have gotten serious enough that they’ve moved in together.

Recently, Briana said that she “moved out,” presumably from the house she shares with Roxanne and Brittany, but only teased her fans, leaving them in suspense.