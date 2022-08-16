Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Briana DeJesus teases storyline, says she ‘moved out’

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus hinted that she has moved out of the home she shares with her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany.
When Briana first joined Teen Mom 2, she was living in an Orlando, Florida apartment with her two daughters, Nova and Stella, as well as Roxanne and Brittany DeJesus.
Eventually the family moved out of the apartment and into a townhome that Briana purchased for her mom and sister. Most Teen Mom 2 viewers recognize Briana’s end-unit townhome, as seen in the photo below.
Briana has voiced that she bought the house for Roxanne and Brittany and didn’t intend to live there permanently. She had plans to move in with her ex-fiance, Javi Gonzalez, and even said she was relocating to Texas at one point, but it seems those plans were thwarted.
Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus tells fans she ‘moved out’
Taking to Twitter recently, Briana told her followers, “I moved out and I haven’t had time to actually enjoy my space…. Either ppl r over, filming/working or emergencies. I cant wait for the day I do absolutely nothing. 🥺”
Briana’s tweet was met with a mix of supportive comments and critics bashing her. She did answer a couple of her curious followers, however.
One of Briana’s fans asked, “Like in your OWN ? With [or] without BF ? We need the tea sis 😊”
Briana teases move as part of storyline for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Briana didn’t provide any details, but instead teased her storyline on the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She replied, “Gotta watch teen mom next chapter to see what happens and why.”
Another curious follower asked, “You moved out of the house YOU BOUGHT?… ..”
Briana explained that she purchased the house for her mom Roxanne: “If you really watched my story, you would know that the townhome I bought wasn’t for me. I got it for my mother ❤”