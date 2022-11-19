Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Briana DeJesus looking to leave Florida and buy a home in Texas

Briana is planning a move to the Lone Star State. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus says she’s looking to relocate from Florida to Texas.

This season on The Next Chapter, Briana moved out of the home she shared with her mom, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, and moved into a new place with her daughters, Nova and Stella.

Now, in an Instagram Live ahead of the weekend, Briana told her fans that she’s ready to leave the Sunshine State behind for a life in the Lone Star State.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared Briana’s video footage, which she recorded from inside her car.

Briana answered some questions as she recorded. She told her followers that although her new place is coming along “really well,” she doesn’t plan to stay there much longer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The MTV star said she’s ready to purchase another home, but not in Florida again. This time, Briana is researching buying a home in the San Antonio area of Texas.

Briana DeJesus is looking at homes to buy in Texas

Briana told her fans that she’d be in Texas soon. She’s going on a cruise, and the port is in Texas, so while she’s in the area, she hopes to stay a few extra days and check out some houses that she found within her budget and might even put a down payment on one.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers took to the comments section of the post where many of them questioned Briana’s decision, especially because she has two daughters with fathers who live in Florida.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter critics slam Briana for considering a move to Texas

One of Briana’s critics slammed her for changing “men and [houses] every 6 months.”

Another was concerned about Nova’s relationship with her father, Devoin Austin, and wrote, “She’s going to move Nova away from her father then complain and say that Devoin doesn’t fly out to see his daughter 🙄 I can see it now.”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom__/Instagram

Another one of Briana’s disparagers called her out for “not thinking about how this would impact her daughter being far from her father.”

This isn’t the first time Briana has mentioned moving to Texas. In August 2021, Briana told her IG followers that she wanted to move there to “start over.”

However, the mention of uprooting her daughters’ lives for a new start in Texas has Teen Mom fans concerned. Nova shares a close relationship with her father, Devoin. He has also stepped up and included Stella when her father, Luis Hernandez, has continually ignored her and been absent for most of her life.

Moving to Texas raises questions about custody and visitation issues for Nova and Stella and their fathers, Devoin and Luis.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.