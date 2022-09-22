Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Briana DeJesus claps back at ‘lies’ amid drama with Ashley Jones

Briana had some choice words for her castmate, Ashley Jones, amid their feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia and @ashleysiren/Instagram

The feud between Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones has intensified.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana and Ashley were sent home while filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion in Oregon.

Each of the ladies has differing versions of events. Ashley accused Briana’s mom, Roxanne, of getting physical with her mom, Tea. At the same time, Briana said that Ashley is the one who instigated things and even spat on her, something that Briana threatened to do to Kail Lowry earlier this year.

Shortly after the news of their brawl broke, Briana then leaked Ashley’s pregnancy news, which Ashley later confirmed in her Instagram Stories.

Now, Briana is doubling down on defending herself and took to her Instagram Stories once again, this time to accuse Ashley of spreading lies and throwing a lot more shade her co-star’s way.

Briana began her lengthy rant, seemingly aimed at Ashley, by telling her fans that she “draws the line” at being accused of doing something to someone who is pregnant. “I would never ever ever cross that line,” Briana said, adding that she’ll protect her name “at all costs.”

Briana DeJesus lashes out at Ashley Jones amid Teen Mom Family Reunion drama

Continuing her Instagram Stories tirade, Briana accused Ashley of “spreading lies,” saying that it can be hurtful. Briana voiced that she’s over people accusing her of being the instigator and said, “I never assaulted anyone.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“I never started that fight in oregon,” Briana added, continuing to say that she kept her cool until Ashley asked her if she wanted to fight. Briana claimed that Ashley didn’t tell Briana she was pregnant then and wrote, “Asking to fight and spitting on ppl. It’s disgusting.”

In another slide, Briana shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between Ashley and someone else who wasn’t identified. In the message, someone told Ashley they believed Teen Mom Family Reunion’s production crew lied to her by saying all the other moms knew about her pregnancy.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Ashley Jones refuses to attend Teen Mom reunions, wants to ‘move on’

Although Ashley acknowledged that was possible, she admitted she is tired of always being labeled the aggressor. She said she won’t be attending any more cast events or reunions to “alleviate all this drama.”

“I said my opinion on my podcast, which I feel I’m allowed to do,” Ashley added. “Now I’d like to move on”

Following Briana and Ashley’s tiff that reportedly turned physical, the Teen Mom Family Reunion crew went on strike. Because of the extra-curricular activity that went down during filming, it’s unclear whether Season 2 of TMFR will have enough footage to be aired or whether filming will resume.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.