Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Ashley Jones wears leather pants and crop top for night out

Ashley looked fabulous in head-to-toe black for a night out with her husband Bar and their daughter Holly. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter looked radiant in a see-through top and leather pants for a night on the town.

These days, Ashley has a lot on her plate between filming for TMTNC, attending nursing school, and raising her 5-year-old daughter, Holly, alongside her husband Bar Smith.

Ashley recently took some time in between her busy schedule to enjoy some family time and shared the pics with her fans.

Posed outdoors at night, Ashley’s impromptu photoshoot came in front of a pier as she was backed by water while standing on a brick walkway.

For the uncaptioned carousel post shared to Instagram, Ashley was clad in head-to-toe black, donning a crop top covered with a sheer, long-sleeved top and black leather pants.

Ashley carried a black leather, quilted clutch and wore black boots with a wedge heel and put her hair in an updo, leaving some loose waves near her face. The California native’s glowing skin and natural beauty was highlighted by her neutral makeup palette and a berry-colored lip, and she accessorized with a gold choker and her wedding ring.

A slide right revealed a sweet shot of Ashley and Holly as the mother-daughter duo embraced while seated al fresco for their dinner date.

In the next slide, Ashley joined Bar for another outdoor shot, this time seated on the stairs in front of a restaurant. Ashley placed one hand on Bar’s hand and he put one arm around his wife’s waist.

For his night-out ensemble, Bar went with an all-white look, pairing a V-necked short-sleeved top with white pants and white sneakers. He added some black to his outfit with his socks. A subsequent photo showed Ashley planting a kiss on Bar in a blurry nighttime shot.

Holly stole the show in the last photo, giving her best big smile to the camera as she put both arms out to the side, looking adorable in her floral-printed top and denim dress.

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith are working on their marriage as they expect baby #2

Ashley and Bar seem to have worked through their marital issues. TMTNC viewers watched this season as Bar checked himself into rehab; upon his return, Ashley surprised him at the airport, much to his – and TMTNC viewers’ – delights.

The couple is currently expecting their second child, although the news didn’t likely come the way Ashley would have preferred. Ashley’s TMTNC co-star Briana DeJesus leaked the news while ranting about their Teen Mom Family Reunion brawl that turned physical.

Ashley made the announcement via her Instagram Stories in which she simply told her followers, “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.