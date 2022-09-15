Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Ashley Jones goes for tacos in belly-baring top and designer bag

Ashley enjoyed some street tacos in a belly-baring top and jeans. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones says if you want to find her, she’ll be at the local taco truck.

Ashley has recently faced plenty of drama in her life, both on and off camera.

Ahead of the premiere of the latest Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter (TMTNC), it was reported that Ashley got into a brawl with her Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus.

The tiff that turned physical also involved Ashley’s mom, Tea, and Briana’s mom, Roxanne, and got the ladies sent home from filming, causing the production crew to go on strike.

During the first episode of TMTNC, Ashley revealed that her husband, Bar Smith, checked himself into rehab. On top of that, Ashley revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child after Briana leaked the news in an Instagram Story.

In addition to the drama surrounding her life, Ashley is currently enrolled in nursing school while raising her and Bar’s 4-year-old daughter, Holly. But she isn’t letting that keep her down.

Ashley Jones craving tacos in a belly-baring top

Ashley recently took to Instagram to share a carousel post that she captioned, “If you are looking for me, search the local taco trucks 🛻.”

In the first pic, Ashley posed next to a Tacos Mi Rancho truck, holding a glass bottle of Coke in one hand and a designer purse in the other. For the snap, Ashley tilted her head back and arched her back. She donned a long-sleeved, black top with a plunging neckline that tied at her midsection.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Ashley paired her top with light-washed, distressed jeans and a pair of athletic shoes. Ashley stood up straight in the second slide, looking into the distance with a smile, still clutching her handbag and her Coke.

Ashley gave a close-eyed smile to the camera in the next slide, facing the camera before showing off her gooey, cheesy French fry meal.

Ashley defends herself amid Teen Mom: The Next Chapter drama

Ashley’s involvement in the brawl with Briana caused a stir among some of the other Teen Mom franchise cast, past, and present. Jade Cline, one of Briana’s BFFs, called Ashley a “bully” for her behavior, while Jenelle Evans called her “pure trash” for fighting while pregnant.

Despite all of the drama surrounding her these days, Ashley recently defended her character when she felt she was under attack by castmates and critics, telling her fans, “I have done many things I’m not proud of but I’m never ashamed. If anything, I’ve beat all the odds.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.