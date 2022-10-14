Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Amber Portwood’s son James has moved to California with Andrew Glennon

Amber’s son has moved to California with his father, Andrew, per their custody agreement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood’s son James has moved to California with his father, Andrew Glennon.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amber lost custody of 4-year-old James. In the summer of 2022, a judge gave sole legal and primary physical custody to Andrew, also granting Andrew’s petition allowing them to relocate from Indiana to Malibu, California, to live with Andrew’s mother, Charmaine Witus.

Now, a new court filing shows that Andrew has officially moved himself and James over 2,000 miles from his mom, trading The Hoosier State for the sunny Golden State and are residing in Andrew’s mom’s $5 million estate.

The documents, obtained by The Sun, say, “On information and belief, venue lies properly with this court because Defendant resides in this judicial district at the time this action is commenced.”

According to the outlet, Andrew and James are living in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion with a massive pool, a spa, and a guest house.

Andrew told the court that his sister and her fiance also live on the property, which will add to the help he receives while raising James. Andrew’s mom Charmaine testified that James would have his own room in the event that Andrew’s petition was granted.

Currently, on Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber has mentioned the custody battle, noting that at the time, a judge was considering granting full custody of James to Andrew and allowing them to move out of Indiana.

Amber’s baby daddy Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, were upset by the news, and Gary even agreed to testify on her behalf. Gary showed concern that James’ bond with his sister Leah — Gary and Amber’s 13-year-old daughter — would be broken if he moved to California.

Amber and Andrew’s reactions to judge’s custody ruling

Following the news of the judge’s ruling, Andrew and Amber reacted, each of them giving statements to E! News.

For his part, Andrew kept his comments brief, saying, “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream.”

Amber was devastated by the news, however, and told the outlet, “If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.