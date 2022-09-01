Teen Mom: The New Chapter: Bar Smith arrested in Nevada, being held without bail

Bar was arrested in Nevada and is currently behind bars. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones’ husband, Bar Smith, is serving time in jail after being arrested in Nevada.

Earlier this month, Bar was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony, on August 22 at 4:50 pm.

The report comes via the City of Henderson Police Department‘s website, which shows that he was arrested as a “fugitive from another state,” which means he is being charged with fleeing state lines to avoid arrest or punishment after being charged with a crime in another state.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Ashley and Bar relocated from California to Nevada, so it’s likely that the state he’s fleeing from is California.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Bar’s extradition hearing was held on August 24 where he was present, acting as his own legal counsel. Bar was denied bond and is currently being held behind bars at the Henderson Detention Center where he’s set to remain until his next hearing on September 13.

This isn’t Bar’s first brush with the law. In May 2021, Bar was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner. After news of his arrest at the time, Ashley scrubbed all pics of her then-fiance from her Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 alum Bar Smith arrested as ‘fugitive from another state’ following two prior arrests

Bar was also charged with a DUI last year, and as Teen Mom 2 viewers watched, was forced to wear an ankle monitor. It’s unclear whether Bar’s most recent arrest is related to either of the aforementioned charges.

Bar Smith’s arrest record shows he was charged as a “fugitive from another state.” Pic credit: City of Henderson Police Department

Bar and Ashley have been working on their marriage, as evidenced by their time on Teen Mom Family Reunion, as they worked with Dr. Bryant. The new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, teased that Bar entered rehab, a decision that turned Ashley’s world “upside down.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Bar’s mom Shen Williams claims her son wasn’t aware of a warrant

According to an Instagram post shared by Bar’s mom, Shen Williams, her son was unaware he had an outstanding warrant.

“Producers hella funny they dropped it quick soon as they were told!” she wrote in her post. “So for the record my son had [a] warrant he didn’t know he had. His lawyer did not call him.”

As of the time of this report, Bar’s wife Ashley has yet to address her husband’s arrest.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.