Teen Mom: Taylor Selfridge dishes on having more kids with Cory Wharton

Taylor Selfridge and her longtime boyfriend Cory Wharton are parents to two daughters, but is the Teen Mom couple ready to expand their family?

Not just yet, according to Taylor.

The 29-year-old mom of two recently opened up about having more kids, and she says that the timing isn’t right at the moment.

Taylor opened up recently during a Q&A, inviting her 921,000 followers to ask her questions about her life both on-screen and off.

One of Taylor’s curious followers wanted to know whether she wanted more kids.

Along with a photo of her and Cory’s youngest daughter, Maya, sitting in a stroller, Taylor gave her answer.

Taylor Selfridge isn’t ready to have more kids with Cory Wharton

“Later down the road but not anytime soon,” Taylor revealed.

As Taylor explained, she is focused on Maya’s recovery after the 1-year-old recently underwent open-heart surgery. Maya was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia in utero and underwent two life-saving surgeries within the first seven months of her life.

Tricuspid Atresia is an extremely rare congenital heart disease, which means Maya’s valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle in her heart didn’t form, preventing blood from traveling to the lungs for oxygen.

So understandably, Taylor isn’t ready to add to her and Cory’s family until things are more stable with Maya’s health.

Maya’s heart surgeries have been ‘traumatizing’ for Cory and Taylor

“Still recovering from everything we went through with Maya and would like to get past her next surgery before even thinking about another baby,” Taylor continued.

“You need to be in a good place with yourself to be pregnant and I need time to heal from the trauma with maya,” she added.

Maya’s health issues have certainly proven traumatic for Taylor and Cory. At just six days old, Maya underwent her first heart surgery, followed by her second at seven months old, which is part of Cory and Taylor’s storyline this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Maya landed in the pediatric ICU after suffering complications during her second surgery, where she was placed on a ventilator after fluid accumulated in her lungs.

The toddler has since recovered and appears to be doing well these days, but Maya still has another surgery in her future. Around four years old, Maya will need to have one more surgery to correct her heart defect, so it might be several years before Taylor and Cory even consider having another child.

Cory’s daughters’ health struggles have played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In the meantime, Taylor and Cory have their hands full. Cory and Taylor also share a three-year-old daughter, Mila, and Cory shares his six-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Ryder was also born with a congenital disease known as VCLAD, or “very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency.” Ryder’s genetic condition means that her body doesn’t properly break down fatty acids, resulting in low blood sugar, low energy, and weak muscles, making it difficult for the heart to deliver blood to the body.

Treatment typically involves preventing hypoglycemia by avoiding fasting and eating low-fat, high-carbohydrate foods every few hours. Teen Mom viewers have witnessed how scary Ryder’s condition can be, resulting in multiple hospital stays, but Cory and Cheyenne work to keep the disease under control as best they can.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.