Teen Mom stars share their kids’ back to school pics

Some of the Teen Moms shared back to school pics of their kids. Pic credit: MTV

Some of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise are already sending their kids back to school and shared some adorable pics of their little ones.

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 shared a pic of her daughters, Nova, 9, and Stella, 4, headed back to school on Tuesday, August 10.

Nova and Stella wore matching navy blue school uniforms paired with checkered Vans for their first day of school. Little Stella even rocked some red lipstick for her first day of Pre-K.

Briana DeJesus’s daughters Nova and Stella

The girls posed, showing off matching backpacks and lunch bags, and looked ready for their first day back to school.

Briana shared several pics of her girls and told her followers, “I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner 😭💕”

Briana has been keeping busy behind the scenes with the impending lawsuit filed against her by castmate and longtime nemesis, Kail Lowry. Briana recently had her attorney request that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Another mom from Teen Mom 2, veteran Leah Messer, also shared pics of her daughters’ first day back to school.

Leah Messer’s twin daughters Aleeah and Ali

Leah’s twin daughters, Aleeah and Ali, posed with their little sister, Addie. Ali sported a black top with white polka dots, acid-washed jeans, and white tennis shoes. Her twin, Aleeah, opted for a two-toned butterfly top with black jeans and rose-gold colored sneakers with a black and white checkered backpack.

Leah captioned her series of pics, “This Mama officially has two middle schoolers! 🎉❤️”

Leah, who reflected on her emotional season on Teen Mom 2, recently returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic with castmate, Kail Lowry. Kail and her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 after their vacation, but so far, Leah has lucked out.

In fact, Leah shared that she received a negative COVID-19 test and confirmed that she’s filming segments for next season’s Teen Mom 2, despite the series’ “shockingly low” ratings.

Maci Bookout’s kids Jayde and Maverick

From the same franchise, but a different show, Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout also shared a pic on her Instagram page. In the up-close selfie, Maci posed with her two youngest kids, Jayde and Maverick.

All three smiled for the camera in the sweet pic, and Maci captioned it, “Can’t believe my wild, beautiful babies will BOTH be in elementary school next week! 💕🤟🏻📚#dontblink #mrmaverick #missjaydecarter”

Maci, who critics slammed for using filters on family pics, also shares her son, Bentley, 12, with her ex and baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, whom she implied “doesn’t love” their son.

It’s hard to believe that so many of the Teen Mom kids are in school already; especially in middle school! The kids of the Teen Mom franchise have literally grown up before audiences’ eyes and it’s been fun for fans to watch.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.