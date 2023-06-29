Teen Mom stars’ plastic surgeries: Here’s who has gone under the knife

Going under the knife has become a popular practice for many in the public eye, including cast members from the Teen Mom franchise.

Most former and current Teen Mom stars have transformed their appearances, whether they’ve admitted it or not.

From surgical procedures such as breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) to less invasive procedures such as Botox and filler injections, the moms from the Teen Mom franchise have spent thousands of dollars over the years to alter their looks.

Nearly 15 years ago, MTV viewers were introduced to the group of teenaged moms whose storylines were documented for Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Once teenagers who were navigating raising a baby while still attending school, working, and balancing relationships and co-parenting duties, the moms have changed drastically over the years.

So, how much of that is due to natural aging, and how much is due to some cosmetic interventions?

Here’s a look at which moms have had work done and who has been forthright about it.

Farrah Abraham has admitted to having multiple procedures

When Teen Mom viewers think about which cast members have altered their appearances, Farrah Abraham is likely the first name that comes to mind.

Farrah, 32, has been open about the work she’s had done to her face and her body. Farrah has undergone breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, vaginal rejuvenation, a chin implant (which she later had removed), lip and derriere fillers, Botox injections, and most recently, lip blushing, a semi-permanent procedure that gives the lips a darker and fuller appearance.

Briana DeJesus’ plastic surgery procedures

In 2016, Briana DeJesus underwent her first round of plastic surgery. The 29-year-old mom of two got breast implants, a BBL, and liposuction.

Briana has also had lip filler injections, and in 2021, Briana paid another visit to plastic surgeon Dr. Miami (who performed her first round of surgeries) to correct her first BBL.

Jade Cline’s BBL played out on Teen Mom 2

Jade was perhaps the most open of all the Teen Mom stars about plastic surgery — her infamous BBL and liposuction procedures were captured by MTV’s cameras during her time on Teen Mom 2.

The 26-year-old mom of one got a head-to-toe makeover, including fat transfer to her breasts. Although Jade was ultimately pleased with the results, her recovery was rough. Not only was she in severe pain following her surgery, but her mom, Christy, disappeared for hours while supposedly looking for a pharmacy to fill Jade’s pain medication prescriptions.

Teen Mom alum Bristol Palin had extensive plastic surgery

Bristol Palin, a cast member in the Teen Mom franchise for one season, has had extensive work done to alter her appearance. While she was still a teenager, Bristol underwent a breast reduction surgery, which she claimed was “botched,” leading her to have multiple breast reconstruction surgeries over the years.

Mom of two, Bristol, 32, underwent her ninth breast augmentation earlier this year, which she documented in her Instagram Story.

In 2018, Bristol had a tummy tuck procedure, and in 2011, she had “corrective surgery” on her jaw, which many speculated was actually a cosmetic jaw implant surgery.

Kailyn Lowry has admitted to going under the knife on multiple occasions

Kailyn, 31, is another Teen Mom alum who has been open about the multitude of surgeries and procedures she’s undergone.

In 2016, Kailyn had a “Mommy Makeover,” including a BBL, liposuction, and tummy tuck. Kailyn told Yahoo Life she had no regret about going under the knife and “loved every minute of it.”

Since then, the mom of four has regularly received Botox injections and gotten filler in her lips.

Kailyn isn’t finished when it comes to having more work done, either. Last year, she told her followers during an Instagram Story Q&A that she wants to have a breast reduction and a nose job to “thin out” her nose.

Catelynn Baltierra hasn’t had much work done to alter her appearance

It doesn’t appear that Catelynn, 31, has gone under the knife for any plastic surgery. Although the mom of four has played around with her hair color — experimenting with hot pink and purple — the only thing she’s semi-permanently altered about her appearance is her eyebrows.

Catelynn shared a video of herself in February 2020 as she had her brows microbladed.

In the caption of the video, Catelynn wrote, “Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed 😂🤷‍♀️ #microblading #browsonfleek.”

Catelynn has since become certified as an eyebrow technician and has opened her own studio, Baltierra Beauty Bar.

Maci Bookout admitted to having Botox

Another one of the OG Teen Mom stars, Maci Bookout, looks much different than she did when she was first introduced to MTV audiences in 2009.

Although Maci’s appearance has changed, it hasn’t been drastic, but she’s still been accused of having work done. The 31-year-old mom of three copped to Botox injections in 2020 after fans speculated she had a nose job and other work done to her face after seeing a photo of her posted online.

Maci explained, “It’s a Snapchat filter but I do like my Botox.”

Cheyenne Floyd’s multiple breast augmentations

Cheyenne is another mom from the Teen Mom franchise who has admitted to having work done. The 30-year-old reality TV star and mom of two had a breast augmentation in 2020 after lots of speculation due to a fuller-looking chest.

During Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne admitted to previously going under the knife to have a breast augmentation. However, Cheyenne’s surgery was marred when she was involved in a car accident that left her muscle tissue painfully collapsed and her breasts “dented and bruised.”

Judging by her recent photos, Cheyenne is pleased with the results of her reconstructive breast augmentation.

Leah Messer has been accused of having work done

Leah Messer has repeatedly denied having surgery to alter her appearance, despite constant conjecture. The mom of three, 31, has, however, admitted to getting Botox.

Despite speculation that Leah also had lip filler injections, she has yet to address the validity of the rumors. The MTV star admitted to having another type of cosmetic procedure done in 2022: veneers on her teeth.

Amber Portwood’s ‘Mommy Makeover’

Amber Portwood, like Kailyn, underwent a “Mommy Makeover” in 2016. Her surgery included a breast lift and body contouring.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber said, “[I] just simply shape my body back to where it was and feel better about myself.”

Aside from her full body makeover years ago, it doesn’t appear that Amber has since gone under the knife.

Ashley Jones’ breast augmentation and lip filler experience

Ashley Jones, 26, is another Teen Mom star who has been open with her fans and critics about the work she’s had done.

The mom of one and nursing student admitted to having a breast augmentation in 2020 via her Instagram Story. In response to the positive outpouring of support she received, Ashley told her fans and followers, “Thank you guys so much for all the support.”

“You guys have been uplifting me, and I appreciate all of you.”

In 2021, Ashley dabbled with fillers, but her outcome was not what she expected. Ashley suffered a rare allergic reaction which left her hospitalized.

“Please do you[r] research and stuff before you get hyaluron[ic] fillers,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram Story. “I got them mid March and had a terrible allergic reaction which kept me in the hospital for 4 days and the doctors said it’s such a new thing that they haven’t treated people much for this symptom.”

Jenelle Evans denied having a BBL

There are two procedures that Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has admitted to having done — breast augmentation and lip fillers.

In 2018, Jenelle explained in her Instagram Story that she had her breasts enlarged in 2012, taking her from a “small B cup” to a D cup.

Although many have accused Jenelle of enhancing her posterior region with the help of plastic surgery, specifically a BBL, the 31-year-old mom of three shot down the rumors.

In June 2023, Jenelle responded to a critic who claimed she had work done to her derriere.

“I’ve never had a BBL,” Jenelle said. “Only breast implants.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19, at 8/7c on MTV.