Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra shares sneak peek of his and Catelynn’s new Michigan home

Teen Mom couple Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra have a gorgeous new home, and Tyler shared a look inside the spacious abode.

Teen Mom viewers have gotten used to watching Tyler and Catelynn filming many of their scenes from their octagon-shaped home in Michigan, which they purchased in 2017.

Tyler and Catelynn recently traded their uniquely shaped house for a sprawling home in Lexington, Michigan, on nearly six acres of land.

Tyler shared some videos from inside the home, as he and Catelynn are still working on getting settled and decorating.

First, Tyler recorded from inside the living room, featuring a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling window overlooking their property, which featured trees and plenty of privacy.

The walls were painted a beautiful light green shade, and a gray sectional sofa sat in front of their TV. Another set of windows overlooked their yard, and an adjacent room included a fireplace and even more windows, providing plenty of natural light.

Tyler shared a view of his window table filled with plants and lamps and, in another slide, thanked his followers for suggesting that he adjust the curtains on his window.

One of Tyler’s proudest accomplishments in his new home, however, was his daughters’ playroom. He shared some pics from inside the room, as his daughter Vaeda could be seen playing in the background among the myriad of toys.

“One of my favorite rooms so far because my kids love it so much, which makes me the happiest dad ever tbh!” he captioned the pics.

Tyler shared some photos of his and Catelynn’s playroom for their daughters. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

The Baltierras’ custom-built four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, built in 2000, also includes a 30×40 pole barn, a cabin, and a pond. It also features room for three cars in the garage, cathedral ceilings, wood floors, and an office.

The home’s basement is fully finished, with another family room and a full kitchen. It features 3,200 square feet, and they purchased the home for $435,000.

Tyler surprised Catelynn with a visit this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion

Aside from getting their new home in order and raising their three daughters, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya, Catelynn and Tyler have been busy filming for the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom OG was canceled, and the cast was merged with the Teen Mom 2 crew last year for a new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Tyler and Catelyn have also appeared in a couple of other spinoffs together, including Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In and, most recently, Teen Mom Family Reunion.

During their time on Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Tyler surprised Catelynn with a visit. And although they were happy to be enjoying their time alone with their castmates, Catelynn ended up contracting COVID-19, meaning they had to spend a big chunk of their time quarantined in their room. But at least they had each other and weren’t quarantined alone like much of the rest of the cast, who also tested positive.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.