Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra defends himself after critic calls him ‘feminine’

Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom fame proved that he isn’t going to back down when critics try to insult him.

Tyler didn’t hold back when a troll recently attempted to offend him.

The Teen Mom OG alum often shares his personal life with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

In a recent post, the MTV star, who often shares his love of writing, shared a poem he wrote along with a selfie. The post was meant to be positive and encouraging, but as is typically the case being in the public eye, it received some criticism.

Tyler took to his Instagram Stories after sharing his post and shared a screenshot of a comment from a troll. The comment read, “Lol 😂😂😂😂 he is so feminine.”

Not one to shy away from defending himself, Tyler fired back.

Tyler Baltierra has ‘no shame’ about the femininity he inherited

According to Tyler, being coined feminine is nothing new to him, and he’s not bothered by it.

“Listen, I was raised in a household full of women & I have no shame about any of the energies I may have inherited from it,” Tyler explained.

The father of four went on to say that he’s raising a house full of daughters with his wife Catelynn Baltierra, and he’ll use his experience growing up around females to his advantage.

Tyler also mentioned that he witnessed “toxic masculinity” growing up, displayed by his father, Butch, who wasn’t in his life much because he spent a lot of time in rehab and behind bars.

He ended his message on a positive note, telling his fans, “I’m grateful I do not have to live my life with those sad limitations!”

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared a screenshot of Tyler’s IG Story on their Feed. That’s where Tyler received an outpouring of support from Teen Mom viewers and his castmates alike.

Tyler receives outpouring of support from Teen Mom castmates and viewers

Maci Bookout tagged Tyler in her comment, which read, “drop the mic,” along with a clapping-hands emoji.

Bar Smith told Tyler, “YESSIRRRRR TELL THEY A**ES TY [Tyler].”

“Tyler can do [no] wrong in my eyes,” penned another one of Tyler’s supporters. “Well said.”

Tyler and Catelynn are the only couple within the Teen Mom franchise to remain together. After placing their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption in 2009, the couple went on to marry and welcome three more daughters: Novalee Reign (Nova), Vaeda Luma, and Rya Rose.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.