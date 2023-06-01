Teen Mom star Taylor Selfridge calls out body shamers: ‘Sorry I didn’t edit my body’

Teen Mom star Taylor Selfridge is clapping back at her critics who left disparaging remarks about her body in a recent set of family photos.

Taylor is MTV star Cory Wharton’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two youngest daughters, Mila and Maya.

The 28-year-old mom of two recently shared a family photo of herself, Cory, Mila, Maya, and Cory’s daughter, Ryder, whom he shares with Cheyenne Floyd, on Instagram.

The family of five posed on the beach, all clad in similar shades of beige and off-white for the sweet snap.

Taylor, who held baby Maya in her arms for the photo, was clad in a form-fitting beige midi dress and went barefoot on the sand, wearing her long, blonde hair down and straight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor captioned her post, “All my loves 🤍.”

As it turns out, Taylor has since deleted and limited comments on the post because of the backlash she received regarding her appearance.

Although the comments have since been scrubbed, her naysayers also took to Cory’s Instagram, where he shared the same pic, plus a few more family photos.

Teen Mom trolls body-shame Taylor Selfridge in a family photo

Some of Cory’s followers took aim at Taylor’s physique, many of them accusing her of being pregnant or having a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“Do I see another baby bump??” asked one of Cory’s followers.

Another wrote that Cory and Taylor didn’t post a certain photo “because of the way Taylor’s stomach looked in it.”

Cory’s followers thought Taylor looked pregnant or like she had plastic surgery. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked whether Taylor was pregnant, while one accused Taylor of going under the knife to enhance her derriere.

One commenter, however, showed her support for Taylor and clapped back at her critics, telling them they’re “so messed up.”

“Taylor literally had to turn her comments off because some of y’all are so out of pocket,” they continued. “Let me remind you: NEVER ask a woman if she’s pregnant.”

Taylor found support from one of Cory’s followers. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

After deleting the comments on her post and likely reading the ones on Cory’s, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories, where she called out her haters.

Taylor claps back at her haters: ‘Not pregnant!’

Taylor recorded herself standing sideways in front of her camera as she raised both arms, showing off her side profile, clad in a gray cropped jacket and black leggings.

Taylor showed off her flat tummy before putting her hands on her hips with a self-satisfied expression on her face, then switching stances to show off another angle.

“Not pregnant!” she said, “Just, you know, got a mom pooch.”

She also added a caption on the video, which read, “Imagine body shaming in 2023. Sorry I photographed bad that day and didn’t edit my body for your liking.”

Taylor will join Cory Wharton for Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taylor will return to the Teen Mom franchise after being fired by MTV in 2020. At the time of her release, MTV discovered racially insensitive tweets posted by Taylor in 2012, leading to the network letting her go.

Cory confirmed the news recently when he shared footage of himself, Taylor, and their kids behind the scenes while filming in front of MTV film crews.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.