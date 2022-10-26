Mackenzie isn’t letting her divorce get her down. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee may be going through a public divorce, but she isn’t letting that dampen her spirits.

In July 2022, Mackenzie announced her split from her soon-to-be ex-husband Josh McKee after nine years of marriage.

Despite their split, Mackenzie has been living her best life as she continues to focus on herself, her career, and her three kids, 11-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie, and 6-year-old Broncs.

The former MTV star recently took to TikTok – where she’s been sharing plenty of content lately – to record a video of herself dancing in her bedroom without a care in the world.

As Mackenzie began to shimmy her hips, text appeared on the screen reading, “Single Mom Wanting love.” Mackenzie quickly headed towards the camera to adjust it before the caption changed to read, “Mom loving her time alone To become her best self first.”

She simply captioned her share with a hands-over-the-face emoji.

Mackenzie McKee shows off dance moves while living her best life post-divorce

Some of Mackenzie’s 1.1 million TikTok followers took to the comments section, where they praised her for living her best life and shared their similar circumstances.

Mackenzie admitted that she “felt” one fan’s comment, which read, “Honestly the best and worst time of my life was right after the divorce. Heart broken but found the very best version of myself! 🙌🏻”

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers told her, “There’s literally something about a divorce being finalized that feels so FREEing. – the sun shined so differently 🥰.”

Teen Mom OG fans praise newly-single Mackenzie

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/TikTok

Yet another one of Mackenzie’s fans encouraged her to continue living her best life without a man in it and told her she’s an “amazing mother.”

Mackenzie’s life since splitting from Josh McKee

In August 2022, Mackenzie confirmed that she was in the process of legally divorcing Josh, sharing that it was “very close to being done and finalized.”

Although Mackenzie has been enjoying her newfound freedom as a single mom, she made it clear that she and Josh were left with “deep wounds and scars” and told her YouTube subscribers of their split, “No one wins here.”

In an effort to make some cash and rid herself of some bad memories, Mackenzie recently listed her wedding band set for sale on eBay. While she continues to fall in love with herself, Mackenzie has been having fun in this new chapter of her life, with or without a man.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.