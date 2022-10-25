Teen Mom star Maci Bookout stuns in glam makeup and sequin top

Maci records an exclusive interview from her Chattanooga home. Pic credit: MTV.com

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout went into full-on glam mode for a fun photoshoot.

The red-headed beauty shared a photo in honor of “game day,” showing off her stylish side.

Clad in an orange, sequined jersey, Maci looked radiant as she posed for a professional shot that she shared to her Instagram Feed. Maci’s jersey was fashioned after an NFL football player’s jersey with stripes on the short sleeves and the words “game day” written across the chest.

Maci’s ultra-bright, orange jersey had white stars on each sleeve and perfectly complemented her strawberry-blonde hair color. The MTV star wore her long hair in a half-up ponytail, and it cascaded past her shoulders and gently blew around her, seemingly from a breeze on location.

The 31-year-old mom of three’s makeup was immaculate – she sported mostly neutral tones and added a pop of bronze eyeshadow to highlight the color scheme of her outfit and went with a mauve lip to pull the look together. She opted for black ear gauges to go with her casual look and an on-trend paper clip necklace.

Maci’s look paid tribute to her home state and her favorite college football team, the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers. She captioned her post, “The #Vols are back baby 🧡🔥🏈#undefeated#GBO#VFL#gameday@vol_football and #redheadsdoitbetter,” and was sure to tag her outfit’s designer, her hair stylist, and makeup artist.

Maci sported the look for the recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion taping, which took place over the weekend. Maci’s TMTNT castmate Jade Cline shared an IG Stories photo depicting the two of them posing for a selfie in which Maci modeled the sporty attire.

Maci, along with her seven castmates, were in Beverly Hills over the weekend to film Season 1’s reunion special.

Maci filming several Teen Mom spinoffs, launching crime podcast

Maci has plenty to keep her busy these days. In addition to filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Season 2 of Family Reunion, and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Maci also parents her three children — 13-year-old Bentley, 7-year-old Jayde, and 6-year-old Maverick — with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Additionally, Maci and Taylor own and operate their Things That Matter apparel line. Maci recently announced another business endeavor she’s adding to her plate: podcast host.

Maci will be co-hosting the Expired Podcast, an “A Chattanooga based crime cast” focusing on true crime stories, which launches on Halloween.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.