Leah Messer is on a hot streak lately when it comes to the Teen Mom star showing off her new and improved glow-up.

Leah has certainly come a long way since her first appearance as a teenage mother on MTV.

Not only has she transformed physically, but her confidence is soaring as well.

The 30-year-old mom of three shared a series of boudoir shots over the weekend, sharing her sultry side with her fans and followers.

In the photo shoot, courtesy of Autumn Collette Photography, Leah posed in several different looks amid a variety of backdrops.

The first slide in her carousel, shared on Instagram, saw Leah partially obscured and clad in red lingerie as she was seated on a bed, mid-toss as she flung a bouquet of red roses towards the camera.

Leah Messer showcases her confidence in latest photo shoot

Leah stood for her second pose, donning an elaborate ruffled robe which she wore over a white corset top with floral designs and matching panties.

For a stunning headshot, Leah posed in an ornate black number made of tulle as she smiled, looking radiant. Another swipe right showed Leah getting in touch with her playful side.

Leah moved to a classic clawfoot tub, where she donned red lingerie and a red robe while pretending to talk on an old-fashioned red phone.

The final image Leah shared with her 3 million Instagram followers pictured the MTV star sitting on the side of the tub, facing away from the camera, for a tastefully cheeky shot.

“Alexa, play ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus 🌹,” the accompanying caption read, as also shared on Leah’s photographer’s Instagram.

“Had the best time shooting with my beautiful friend @leahmesser — these sneaks DO NOT do this boudoir shoot justice.😍,” Leah’s photographer added.

Leah admits she was ‘nervous’ for her boudoir shoot but is glad she ‘took the risk’

In the comments section, Leah pointed out that although she was hesitant to go through with the shoot, she’s glad she did.

“I was so nervous but took the risk anyway & I’m so glad I did,” Leah wrote. “You are always a joy to work with and I felt comfortable the entire time. Thank you so much! ❤️✨”

Leah said she was “nervous” for her boudoir photo shoot, but was glad she took the “risk.” Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah hints at new career endeavors aside from filming for Teen Mom

Leah’s boudoir shoot comes on the heels of another recent photo shoot in which she got in touch with her sexy side. The Hope, Grace & Faith author has been showcasing a whole new energy since last year’s breakup with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

The reality TV star has been doing quite a bit of modeling as of late. Most recently, she teamed up with West Virginia’s The Fab House Beauty Salon, which provides online makeup classes, salon services, and photography.

She has hinted at other new business endeavors too. Last month, Leah shared a recent business headshot, seen below, before hinting at another professional move.

In another IG Reel, Leah asked her followers, “What do you guys think we’re up to?” in the caption of the video, which showed her and some friends setting up a room, seemingly for a studio of some sort.

In 2021, Leah was pursuing a career in real estate, announcing that she was prepping for her final exams. However, she seems to have shifted her career ambitions, but her fans certainly aren’t complaining.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.