Leah Messer was ravishing in red as the Teen Mom star got glammed up in a curve-hugging minidress.

Following her October 2022 split from Jaylan Mobley, Leah has never looked better.

The newly-brunette stunner recently celebrated a friend’s birthday, and she stole the show with her radiant look.

Leah posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram over the weekend, showcasing her incredible figure.

In the first slide, Leah posed for a stunning head-to-toe shot at Laury’s Restaurant in Charleston, West Virginia.

Leah’s dress choice for her friend’s birthday celebration was an elegant number with a mock turtleneck neckline, billowy bishop sleeves, and a fitted hem that fell several inches above her knees.

Leah Messer shows off curvy physique in red minidress

The red color was stunning on Leah’s skin tone, and the skintight fit accentuated her curvy figure. Leah wore sheer black nylons and accessorized her look with a nameplate necklace and silver hoop earrings.

Leah’s long, waist-length hair was sleek and parted on the side, and she donned a nude color on her long acrylics. The mom of three opted for a cranberry-colored lip and rosy cheeks, perfectly complementing her dress.

Leah and her sister, Victoria Messer, posed together for a couple of slides. Victoria looked beautiful as well, wearing a bright red crushed velvet dress and a black cardigan.

“About last night ✨ Happy Bday @clecarter LY ❤️,” read the accompanying caption.

A healthier lifestyle is to thank for Leah’s glow up

Leah’s looking healthier these days after suffering from an opioid addiction that saw the MTV star get ultra skinny. After being told she needed to put some “meat on her bones,” she told Refinery 29, “First and foremost, there is much more to women than our bodies.”

She added, “Yet many women seem to continually judge others, not by their character, but by their bodies. There are many more important issues going on in the world today than whether or not I had enough to eat for breakfast.”

In response to a fan’s comment in 2020, Leah revealed that she hadn’t undergone any surgical procedures to alter her appearance but noted, “However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. And I feel like it finally shows!”

Although she previously plugged weight loss supplement Flat Tummy, these days, judging by her Instagram, Leah likes to stay healthy and active with more natural methods like swimming and hiking. She also avoids meat in her diet.

She told her former BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry, during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, that she adopted a vegetarian diet after her dog died.

“I’ve only been vegetarian since the beginning of October, but I have no desire whatsoever to eat meat,” Leah shared, adding, “After my dog died, I [realized] he had feelings and… I don’t want to eat any of that.”

In December 2020, Leah shared an IG post, clad in a sports bra and leggings, encouraging her followers to stay active and healthy.

The caption on the New Year’s Eve post read in part, “work hard, drink lots of water, develop healthier eating habits, take care of yourself, and wake up early believing it’s going to be the best day of your life!”

