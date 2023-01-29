Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer got glammed up for a good cause, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The 30-year-old MTV star enjoyed a fancy evening at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston to celebrate the Carnaval 2023: Atlantis fundraiser.

The event aims to support the Clay Center’s ongoing operations and education programs, and Leah was in attendance for the blue-themed glitzy affair, looking better than ever.

Leah shared a carousel post to Instagram over the weekend, highlighting her evening and showing off her gorgeous look for the event.

Leah looked incredible in her showstopping aqua-blue gown from Terani Couture, which retails for $803 online and is available at several retailers throughout the U.S. The gown featured a see-through design with crystal embellishment and beaded tulle, which accentuated her enviable curves.

The gown was sheer from the waist down, highlighting her shapely legs as well as the sparkly applique of the one-of-a-kind garment. Leah wore her hair down in beachy waves, secured with two shimmery clips on either side of her hair.

Leah Messer is glamorous in a glittery gown for a fundraiser event

Leah accessorized with a pair of seahorse-shaped earrings, keeping in line with the underwater aesthetic of her look. She opted for a pair of glittery platform heels, the perfect addition to her ensemble.

In her Instagram post, Leah posed on a staircase, surrounded by clear balloons, making for a gorgeous backdrop.

Leah’s caption for the post read, “About last night: We had a lot of fun celebrating a great cause. Everything was so blue and beautiful. Great event! 🌊🤍🧜‍♀️ #Carnaval2023.”

While Leah was enjoying her weekend celebrating a good cause, she was exempt from her former Teen Mom castmates’ current drama on Family Reunion.

Leah didn’t take part in filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which meant she avoided being involved in the scuffle involving Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus.

Following her split from Jaylan Mobley – the former couple called off their engagement just two months after Jaylan popped the question – Leah has been laying low.

The brunette beauty has focused instead on her personal life and raising her three daughters, Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn.

Teen Mom star Leah hints at writing another book, real estate career

In addition to sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers for the past 12 years, Leah has authored a book, Hope, Grace & Faith, and has hinted that she’s working on a career in real estate.

During a 2021 interview, Leah teased writing another book. “I’m really excited with the first book did, and I’m definitely interested in writing a second book if my supporters want one!” she shared.

That same year, Leah announced that she was in the midst of preparing for her final state exams after finishing the final for her real estate courses. She hasn’t mentioned anything further about a career as a realtor, but she recently posted on Instagram that she had some professional headshots taken, so perhaps she’s setting her sights on another business endeavor in the near future.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.