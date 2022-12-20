Teen Mom star Leah Messer hosts glitzy winter wonderland party for twins daughters’ 13th birthdays

Leah’s twin daughters Ali and Aleeah turned 13. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom star Leah Messer spared no expense in celebrating her twin daughters’ 13th birthdays.

It’s hard to believe that the OG kids from the Teen Mom franchise are becoming teenagers!

Leah and her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, share twin daughters, Aliannah Hope (Ali) and Aleeah Grace, 13. She also shares a daughter, 9-year-old Adalynn (Addie) Faith, with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Over the weekend, Leah treated newly-minted teenagers Ali and Aleeah to a Disney Frozen winter wonderland-themed party and shared photos from the evening on her Instagram.

Leah went all out for the event, held at the Charleston Women’s Club in West Virginia. She hired a DJ from Atlanta, an up-and-coming young rapper to perform for the 100 guests, rented a Mercedes Benz G 550 to chauffer her daughters in style, a makeup artist, a photographer, and more.

Ali and Aleeah were joined by their friends and family and danced the night away until 11 p.m. The girls looked stunning in their attire for the evening, both of them appropriately wearing princess gowns.

Aleeah chose a light blue gown while Ali went with a lilac-colored one, both of them donning tiaras to top off their looks. Keeping with the Frozen theme, Leah’s party planner provided wintery desserts, and blue, white, and silver balloons. The girls also sat in makeshift thrones in front of oversized letters that spelled out “TWINS.”

Leah Messer celebrates twin daughters’ 13th birthday with glitzy soiree

Leah captioned her Instagram carousel post, “Ali and Aleeahs Frozen winter wonderland 13th birthday party was a success!!! 🥳”

“Bringing their vision to life wouldn’t have been possible without the teamwork of so many,” Leah continued. “A HUGE shout out to everyone that worked together to make their 13th birthday party so special! It was a night to remember and we will forever be grateful.”

In a separate IG post, Leah shared video footage of the evening’s entertainment, the young man who goes by the stage name Young Tuff. Ali and Aleeah’s younger sister, Addie, could be seen in the front row, singing along and dancing to his performance.

Leah’s broken engagement aired on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Leah’s twins’ party comes on the heels of her and her ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley’s engagement playing out during Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Following the episode, Leah took to social media to call out Jaylan, accusing him of lying to her and disrespecting her on national television.

Although Leah has sparked rumors that she may be through with the Teen Mom franchise, she’ll appear on the Season 1 TMTNC reunion, airing tonight, to dish on her failed engagement to Jaylan.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 reunion airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.