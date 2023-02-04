Teen Mom star Leah Messer has never looked better.

Leah has come a long way since she first graced MTV’s screens on 16 and Pregnant.

The 30-year-old reality TV star is focusing on herself since her split from her former fiance, Jaylan Mobley, and her self-confidence is soaring.

Leah shared some video footage of herself during a sultry photoshoot, and she looked amazing.

The Instagram Reel, set to Taylor Swift’s dramatic tune …Ready For It? began with Leah clad in a skimpy mesh ensemble.

Leah donned a glittery string bikini top along with a sparkly mesh miniskirt. Underneath the skirt, Leah wore a dark-colored thong, and she sported a pair of black, strappy gladiator heels.

Leah Messer exudes confidence in glamorous photoshoot

The MTV star got up from the ornate chair she was seated in, walking towards the camera before twirling in slow-motion to deliver a 360-look at her outfit.

Leah wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle, and her beachy waves cascaded down the middle of her back.

Although the lighting was dark and she was covered in glitzy mesh material, it was clear that Leah was rocking a killer revenge body.

Leah returned to the throne-like chair once again, where she struck several poses for a photographer who captured her in her slinky attire.

“Part 1 @thefabhousewv with @nicolemstegall & @leeshialee It’s always a great time with you all! If you’re ever in the area you have to make a stop by The Fab House. ✨💋,” Leah captioned the post, implying there is more to come from the photoshoot.

Leah’s photographer for the session, @a_shot_of_lee on Instagram, gave a sneak peek at the rest of Leah’s alluring shoot. In another set of photos, Leah donned a long-sleeved sparkly minidress as she smiled at the photographer snapping her pics.

The caption read, “Countdown 🎬🤐 Main Character Energy… @leahmesser.”

Leah’s life since Teen Mom 2

Since the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG merged into the spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah has continued to film for the franchise. However, she didn’t appear on Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Less filming means more time Leah can devote to her three daughters, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie. She’s also teased writing another book after publishing her autobiography, Hope, Grace, & Faith.

Leah’s first book was well-received, and she told her fans that she would be open to penning another book if that’s what they want.

“It was very cathartic for me,” Leah said of writing Hope, Grace, & Faith. “I just feel that I own my story. I really feel that, based on the feedback, it has made a difference in many other people’s lives, and that’s what it’s all about for me.”

Leah stays busy raising her daughters, especially Ali, who was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Titin Myotonic muscular dystrophy. Leah has a passion for helping others and teamed up with Ronald McDonald House Charities in her home state of West Virginia to promote the health and well-being of children.

With Leah’s help, the charity raised over $15,000 during their Wear to Share fundraiser in 2020.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.