Jade got glitzed up to celebrate her anniversary and kick off the new year. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom star Jade Cline showed off her curves as she rang in 2023 and celebrated her anniversary with her fiance, Sean Austin.

The 25-year-old reality TV star underwent extensive cosmetic surgery in 2021, including a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and full-body liposuction.

Jade isn’t shy about showing off her curves post-surgery and did just that in a recent Instagram post dedicated to the new year and her husband-to-be.

Jade posed with one hand against a wall and the other on her hip, modeling her skintight minidress, which showcased her curvy physique. Her black-and-white striped dress had cutouts on the sides, and its length came to her upper thighs.

The MTV star paired her dress with a stonewashed denim jacket, along with black fishnet thigh-high stockings and a pair of black, over-the-knee boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jade wore her long, blonde hair in a center part, and her loose waves flowed down her back. She kept her makeup neutral, highlighting her impeccable complexion, opting for a pink lip and adding some pop with black winged eyeliner.

Teen Mom star Jade Cline poses in curve-hugging dress to celebrate anniversary and New Year

Jade was joined by Sean – who proposed during Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – in the second and third slides for a couple of sweet snaps. Sean stood behind Jade in the second slide, putting one arm around her shoulders as she made a kissy face. In the last pic, Sean and Jade looked into each other’s eyes with their arms around each other as Jade popped one leg.

“New year, same lovvvaaa. Happy anniversary hubby 🖤 I adore you,” read the accompanying caption.

Jade is a salon owner and licensed cosmetologist

Jade knows a thing or two about beauty — the Indiana native is the owner of Mane & Marble Hair Studios in downtown Indianapolis. Jade, a licensed cosmetologist and hair artist, doesn’t just offer hair services at her salon.

Clients can also opt for underarm, eyebrow, and lip waxes. Per her salon’s IG page, Jade notes that she specializes in “Blondes, Vivid Colors & Extensions.” Her website also offers hair extensions in differing lengths, balayage, all-over color, deep conditioning treatments, foils, Ombres, bleaching, and glitter hair tinsel.

Jade’s extensive list of services ranges in price from $13 for a lip wax all the way up to $525 for 22″ hair extensions.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.