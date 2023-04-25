Teen Mom star Jade Cline reveals she’s lost nearly 30 pounds

Jade Cline of Teen Mom is down almost 30 pounds and can’t wait to show off the results.

With summer quickly approaching, Jade is getting excited about the warmer weather.

Higher temperatures mean Jade can show off her new and improved figure in skimpier attire, and that’s exactly what she intends to do.

The 25-year-old mom to Kloie shared on Twitter that she dropped 26 pounds and she’s eager to show off the fruits of her labor.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Jade wrote, “I’m so ready for summer 😫 I ain’t lost 26 pounds for nothing lol I wanna put on little summer outfits and live my best life.”

Jade’s tweet received hundreds of likes, and some of her fans commented on the tweet to show her some love and support.

Jade revealed that she recently lost weight and is ready to show it off. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Jade Cline’s fans encourage her to show off her recent weight loss

“Get it girl!” tweeted one of Jade’s fans in response. They continued to encourage her, “Show off your hard work!”

Another fan wrote, “Get [it] girl you are beautiful love xxx.”

Jade’s followers encourage her to show off her weight loss. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

“You are beautiful,” penned another admirer. “Do not doubt your beauty, you are a woman for little girls to look up to.”

Jade didn’t reveal how she lost the weight, but she recently teased a look at her slimmer appearance on Instagram. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jade attended her Teen Mom castmate Cheyenne Floyd’s sixth birthday party for her daughter, Ryder.

Guests were asked to dress in their best ’60s and ’70s attire for the groovy-themed soiree, and Jade’s outfit didn’t disappoint. The blonde beauty donned a tie-dyed catsuit with a cutout, showing off her curves and trim waistline.

Jade’s BBL surgery was filmed for Teen Mom 2

Jade’s curves are partially a result of cosmetic surgery.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will remember when Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift and head-to-toe liposuction. Jade’s agonizingly painful surgery was captured by MTV’s cameras, as well as her dramatic recovery.

Her weight loss comes on the heels of Jade admitting last year that she had gained weight. In a tweet in May 2022, Jade wrote, “Why when you get chubby everyone wants to bring it up lol can I get fat in peace plz thanks.”

Summer isn’t far away, so Teen Mom fans can expect to see Jade on social media this summer, showing off her slimmer physique.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.