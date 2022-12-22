Teen Mom star Jade Cline on relationship with Sean Austin: We’re ‘like two different people’

Jade Cline reflected on her and Sean Austin’s progress in their relationship. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom star Jade Cline and her fiance Sean Austin have come a long way since their Young and Pregnant days.

The newly-engaged couple plans on tying the knot in October 2023, and Jade recently opened up about the progress they’ve made in their relationship.

Speaking with E! News about her upcoming wedding, Jade shared that she and Sean have already secured their venue for next year’s nuptials, one of the biggest obstacles of wedding planning.

Jade spoke of her and Sean’s progression as a couple, noting, “This season, compared to our first season of Young and Pregnant, it’s like two different people.”

Sean checked himself into a four-month-long intensive rehab program for his drug addiction. His year-long sobriety has been a game-changer in their relationship. However, while Sean was away, Jade expressed her fears and opened up about her own battles.

“While he was there, I was healing a part of myself,” Jade told the outlet. “I had this fear in my head when he got home, ‘Are we going to be two completely different people that have just grown apart? Are [we] gonna just move on apart, or are we going to grow more together?'”

Jade Cline says hers and Sean Austin’s relationship is ‘day and night’ compared to their past

Jade said that Sean’s time in rehab helped change him into the person she knew he “was” and “always could be.” She said she had a gut feeling to “hold on and keep [the] faith,” and it paid off.

“I’m glad I never gave up. I’m glad I didn’t turn my back on him because now where we are is completely just day and night,” Jade shared.

Jade and Sean were happy to rewatch their segments on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

During their appearance during Part 1 of the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, Sean and Jade gushed to hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab about their improved relationship.

They noted how much better it was to rewatch their scenes from this season compared to seasons past, where they faced drug addiction, arguments, and breakups. The future surely looks much brighter now for Jade and Sean.

Part 2 of the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion airs on Tuesday, December 27 at 8/7c on MTV.