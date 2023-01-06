Teen Mom star Cory Wharton’s infant daughter Maya on a ventilator following second open-heart surgery

Cory’s 7-month-old daughter, Maya, isn’t breathing on her own following her second open-heart surgery. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

MTV star Cory Wharton is determined that his 7-month-old daughter, Maya Grace, will pull through following her second open-heart surgery.

Maya has been through a lot since her birth, already undergoing two life-saving surgeries for Tricuspid Atresia, a congenital heart defect, and battling COVID-19.

Maya underwent her second open-heart surgery earlier this week, and Cory took to Instagram to update his followers on her progress.

Cory first shared a post on his IG Feed, asking his fans for prayers in anticipation of Maya’s surgery. Cory posed with Maya from inside the hospital, wearing his visitor’s badge for the operating room.

Following Maya’s surgery, as he promised his fans, Cory took to his Instagram Stories, where he updated his 1.4 million followers on Maya’s progress following her operation.

Cory began by thanking his fans for their support as he filmed from outside the hospital.

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton’s daughter Maya not breathing on her own, on a ventilator

“Maya’s doing okay,” Cory shared. “You know, she’s not doing great. But, um, they’re keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it. She’s having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs, so then, hopefully, her vitals start to look normal.”

Cory then revealed that little Maya isn’t able to breathe on her own and is on a ventilator.

“But she’s on a ventilator right now. She’s not breathing on her own, and it’s just, um, part of the process, you know?” Cory continued.

Cory continued to ask for prayers from his followers and called his infant daughter a “fighter.”

Next, Cory shared footage of baby Maya hooked up to the ventilator from inside her hospital room. Cory spoke words of encouragement to his daughter as he filmed.

“We love you. We got everyone praying for you, little girl,” Cory told Maya before telling his followers he was confident they’ll get through this ordeal.

“We’ll get through this. … She’s going to make it through. I know she will,” Cory told his fans.

What is Tricuspid Atresia?

Maya’s condition, Tricuspid Atresia, means that the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle didn’t form while she was in utero. This is the second of three surgeries Maya will require, with her final open-heart surgery taking place between the ages of 3 and 4.

Heading into Maya’s surgery, Cory and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, were feeling optimistic after Maya was cleared for surgery. Obviously, they hoped things would go smoothly for Maya, but Tricuspid Atresia is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition. Many patients afflicted with the condition live into adulthood, though some may require heart transplants.

Maya has certainly proven herself a warrior. Following her June 1, 2022 birth, she underwent her first open-heart surgery at just 6 days old, then spent 13 days in the NICU.

In addition to Maya, Cory also has two other daughters. He and Taylor share their daughter, Mila Mae, 2, and he shares his 5-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

