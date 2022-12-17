Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares ‘good news’ regarding daughter Maya’s upcoming heart surgery

Cory updated his fans on his youngest daughter Maya’s upcoming heart surgery. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton filled in his fans with some “good news” regarding his youngest daughter Maya’s upcoming heart surgery.

Cory and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed their second child together, Maya, on June 1, 2022. Just six days after her birth, Maya underwent open heart surgery after being diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia.

Maya’s congenital heart disease means that the valve that controls blood flow from the right atrium to the right ventricle didn’t form in utero.

As Cory and Taylor explained, Maya will have to undergo two more open heart surgeries, with the next coming up soon and the last taking place between the ages of 3 and 4.

Cory took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to update his 1.4 million followers about Maya’s impending surgery, which was already delayed once and is now scheduled for next month.

“Good news, man, we got good news,” Cory began his video. “The surgery’s scheduled for January 4. Now, the hard part is, before open heart surgery, Maya can’t get sick.”

“Well, doctors don’t know I have two other kids. Ryder’s in school… that is, like, the number one place for kids to get sick. So, we just gotta do a good job of keeping our house on lock and making sure no one gets sick,” Cory continued.

Cory included a heart diagram in the following slide for his IG followers to get a visual idea of what’s going on with Maya’s heart. Cory ended his video with an encouraging, upbeat message.

“One step at a time, one win at a time, and today feels like a win, so uh, feeling good, baby,” Cory added. “I’m gonna smile and uh, yeah man… sun’s still shining, still gotta keep pushing.”

Cory also shares his 5-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex and fellow Teen Mom star, Cheyenne Floyd. He and Taylor also share a 2-year-old daughter, Mila.

Maya Wharton is a trooper at just 6 months old

In September, Taylor shared that Maya had to undergo some procedures ahead of her surgery, including a Glenn procedure in which doctors disconnected the superior vena cava from the heart, connecting it to the pulmonary artery, as well as a cath lab procedure to place a catheter via a small incision.

Little Maya has surely been through a lot in her six months. In addition to her surgeries and procedures, the infant also battled COVID-19 when she was just 3 months old, proving that she is a trooper.

The Season 1 reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.