Cheyenne Floyd poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Keeping up with the stars from Teen Mom is easy enough to do since they are all generally so active on social media.

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the most memorable women to star in the show with 1.7 million followers on Instagram now.

Briana DeJesus is also doing well for herself with 1.2 million followers interested in what she’s got going on.

Tons of cast members from the Teen Mom franchise end up on bad terms with each other and cannot create solid friendships.

That’s not the case for Briana and Cheyenne, after showing how close they are in their stunning picture together.

The two women recently posed for a gorgeous selfie together showing off their beautiful smiles and flawless makeup.

Cheyenne Floyd and Briana DeJesus are beautiful besties

Cheyenne posted a gorgeous picture of herself all smiles next to Briana in an Instagram Story post. In the selfie, Briana wore a low-cut lace dress made of silky black material.

Her tattoos were easy to see, including a butterfly tattoo near her forearm. She wore her long brown hair parted in the middle in luxurious curls on both sides of her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cheyenne Floyd and Briana DeJesus smiled for a selfie together. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

In terms of makeup, she went with an eyebrow tint, eyeshadow, and a shiny pink shade of lipstick. Cheyenne, on the other hand, went a more modest route with her outfit, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a high neckline.

She wore a pair of matching gray sweats as well. Cheyenne’s long brown hair was also parted in the middle in smooth waves on both sides of her face.

She left a few strands of hair out in front of her ears. Her makeup looked fabulous with dark lip liner, lip gloss, lashes, and some highlighter. She went the extra mile with three pairs of earrings lined up on her earlobe.

Cheyenne Floyd is all about Nails By Ryder K

Nails By Ryder K is the name of one of the companies Cheyenne has built up, named after her daughter, Ryder. The purpose of the business is to provide a wide variety of Mommy and Me nail polish colors to interested customers.

Cheyenne shared a picture of herself laying down in a pile of different nail polish colors wearing a plain gray long-sleeved T-shirt. The T-shirt wasn’t designed to have a turtleneck, but it came close enough with how much of her throat was hidden.

She showed off the red and pink nail polish on all of her fingers while also flashing her gorgeous diamond ring. Her dark black hair looked luxurious behind her head and her makeup looked pristine.