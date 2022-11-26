Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd shares how she spent her Thanksgiving

Cheyenne and her husband Zach enjoyed a laid-back Thanksgiving this year. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd shared some photos from her and Zach Davis’ laid-back Thanksgiving holiday.

Judging by the photos Cheyenne shared with her 1.7 million followers on Instagram, the Teen Mom star enjoyed a relaxing day with family.

Cheyenne took to the social media platform the day after Thanksgiving and shared a carousel of photos in a post she captioned, “🖤 Family Day Dump.”

In the first photo, Cheyenne and Zach sat with their kids, Ryder and Ace, and were joined by their two French bulldogs for a casual sofa snap.

Cheyenne donned a white sweatsuit and socks while Zach opted for a white t-shirt and Army green shorts paired with black mules lined with faux fur. Ace looked snuggly in his comfy PJs while Ryder opted for a pink tutu, both kids looking adorable as usual.

Cheyenne captured a sweet photo of Ace leaning on his big sister Ryder on the sofa as they looked at something on her cell phone. Cheyenne’s grandmother posed with Ace in front of the Christmas tree for another cute family photo.

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis enjoy laidback Thanksgiving with family

Zach took center stage in the kitchen, posing alongside Cheyenne’s stepfather David and her father, Kyle. Zach held up a turkey leg and an electric carving knife, showing that he was going to work on dinner for their guests.

In the next slide, Ryder and Ace adorably posed for a brother-sister photo seated on the stairs. Cheyenne showed off another kitchen creation in the form of chocolate-covered strawberries shaped like miniature turkeys.

Cheyenne’s mom Margaret spent some time with Ace and Ryder in the kitchen as they whipped up something sweet in the mixer. Another shot showed Zach enjoying some time away from his kitchen duties as he sat in front of the TV with headphones on.

Teen Mom stars Cheyenne and Zach are enjoying downtime before Jamaican honeymoon

Cheyenne’s family Thanksgiving took place in her and Zach’s brand-new California home. Their spacious abode features high ceilings, plenty of natural light offered by the floor-to-ceiling windows, and industrial-style railings.

The couple is enjoying some downtime as newlyweds before they jet off to Jamaica later this month for their honeymoon. Rather than take a honeymoon directly after their wedding, Cheyenne and Zach chose to wait while they “catch their breath” with expenses following their swanky nuptials.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.