Cheyenne shared a mirror selfie while honeymooning in Jamaica with Zach Davis. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom fame is enjoying her honeymoon with Zach Davis and took some time out of her post-nuptial travels to share a sultry snap with her fans.

The newly-minted Mrs. Davis is enjoying her time on the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica following her September 29 nuptials.

While enjoying the warm weather, majestic waterfalls, beautiful beaches, and everything else Jamaica has to offer, Cheyenne took some time out of her day to pose for a full-length mirror selfie.

Clad in a skintight dress with a triangular cutout below the chest, Cheyenne looked at her phone as she snapped the sexy selfie. Cheyenne’s dress had a spaghetti-strap halter attached to a gold ring at the center of her decolletage.

The dress’s thigh-high slit showcased her toned legs and flawless skin. She wore her hair straight and down with a center part and posed fresh-faced except for some shiny lip gloss. Cheyenne kept her accessories simple, donning several diamond stud earrings, a gold wristwatch, and her stunning wedding ring.

Taken from inside her hotel room at the Sandals Royal Caribbean Montego Bay, Cheyenne opted not to caption the snap, letting her curves do the talking.

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd stays busy with podcast, cooking show, and nonprofit organization

In addition to filming for the Teen Mom franchise — including the now-defunct Teen Mom OG and several spinoffs, Family Reunion, Girls’ Night In, and The Next Chapter — Cheyenne stays busy with several other professional endeavors.

She hosts a podcast, Think Loud Crew, alongside her sister and their friend, helps run her daughter Ryder’s nail polish brand, Nails By Ryder K, shares her culinary skills alongside her dad Kyle Floyd on their Unfiltered Kitchen YouTube channel, and devotes herself to Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to empowering families affected by metabolic conditions,” in honor of Ryder.

Cheyenne and Zach also share a YouTube page, THE DAVIS FAMILY, formerly called Our Craz Family.

Cheyenne and Zach enjoy Jamaican honeymoon amid stressful year

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Cheyenne and Zach decided to wait instead of honeymooning directly after their nuptials. As Cheyenne explained, she and Zach wanted some time to “catch their breath” with finances before embarking on their post-wedding vacation.

Cheyenne and Zach have been busy, not only with business but with personal issues — including a scary car shooting, Cheyenne’s recent surgery, and Zach’s ultra-brief stint in jail — so their honeymoon was likely a welcome getaway for the newlyweds.

